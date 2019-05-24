Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Political
Published

George Clooney worried for family's security as wife Amal takes on ISIS case

By Ian Mohr | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

George Clooney says he and his family are in danger — because his lawyer wife, Amal, is bringing a case against ISIS in French court.

GEORGE CLOONEY REVEALS HE THOUGHT HE'D DIE AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN ITALY: 'OK WELL, THAT'S MY NECK'

“We have real security issues on a daily basis,” the “Catch-22” actor told the Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast.

GEORGE CLOONEY SAYS WIFE AMAL HAS FORBIDDEN HIM FROM RIDING MOTORCYCLES AFTER CRASH IN ITALY

“We don’t want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So while “I have a beautiful wife and two beautiful kids . . . I miss being able to walk with our kids in Central Park.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.