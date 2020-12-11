George Clooney was hospitalized after losing weight for his role in 'The Midnight Sky'

George Clooney's preparation for his role in Netflix's "The Midnight Sky" landed the actor in the hospital.

Just days before he was set to begin filming the sci-fi drama, the 59-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital with stomach pains, the U.K.'s the Mirror first reported. There, he was diagnosed with pancreatitis and has since made a full recovery, the outlet and Fox News has confirmed.

Clooney spoke up about his preparation for the role and said his diet was a factor that led to his hospitalization.

"I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn't taking care of myself," he said.

GEORGE CLOONEY ON 2020 BEING A ‘PRETTY ROTTEN YEAR’

Clooney directs and acts in the film. He takes on the role of a cancer-stricken scientist who, opposite Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, aims to help solve a global catastrophe.

The actor called the project "bigger than anything I've done before." Some of the filming took place in Finland.

According to the Mirror, Clooney lost nearly 28 pounds for the role. His hospitalization certainly wasn't ideal. He said it "wasn't easy because you need energy" as a director.

In addition to weight loss, Clooney's role required him to stop shaving. The actor sports a bushy beard in the film.

GEORGE CLOONEY PENS AN ESSAY ABOUT 'OUR PANDEMIC' OF SYSTEMIC RACISM

"I grew a big ugly beard and my son [Alexander] loved it because he’d hide things in it which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard,'" he recalled.

Clooney's wife Amal, 42, and his daughter, Ella, however, were "really happy" to see the extra facial hair come off.

"It was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess," he said.

As for present-day, the actor, his wife and twins have been living in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles for the past 10 months amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple previously lived in Italy, and also have a home in England.

GEORGE CLOONEY CONFIRMS HE GIFTED $1M TO EACH OF HIS 14 CLOSEST FRIENDS

After the toll the film and filming locations took out of him, Clooney said living in Los Angeles has been "a lot easier" mainly because of the weather. He also hinted at his approval of companies eagerly working to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

"These drug companies have done an amazing job and we're almost there so it would be really stupid to blow it now," Clooney said of the possibility of moving out of California anytime soon. "So we're staying here and we'll do Christmas here."

Aside from his new movie, released on Dec. 11, Clooney gushed about his at-home life with Amal, whom he said he is fortunate to have by his side.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's just the two of us having dinner together every night and we never run out of conversation. We couldn't be happier with our lives and we couldn't feel luckier," Clooney said.

He joked that having a woman around the house is certainly a change from his previous "broke bachelor" lifestyle.

"I did my own laundry and washed dishes and mopped, and I painted the entire interior and exterior of my house. And now it's just the four of us here and so I'm back to doing all of that," he added.

GEORGE CLOONEY REVEALS HOPE FOR AMERICA'S FUTURE AFTER ITS 'GREAT DEAL' OF FAILURES: 'YOU CAN'T GIVE UP'

Last week, the Oscar-winning performer lamented the "rotten" year of 2020, and shared some hope for the future stability of the world.

“2020 was a pretty rotten year, all the way around,” Clooney told Yahoo! Entertainment while speaking about his Netflix film. “Starting with Kobe Bryant dying. It’s been one catastrophe after another. And all the racial unrest with the George Floyd killing and Breonna Taylor. We’ve had all of these things that have just felt oppressive towards us. I see a lot of light at the end of these tunnels.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kentucky native was recently chosen as one of People magazine's "People of the Year." While discussing the honor with the outlet, he called racial inequality America's "great original sin."

"Clearly the one we’ve been the worst at—but we are in the constant process of trying to find a more perfect union... You can’t give up,” he said. “I believe in the American spirit.”