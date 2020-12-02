George Clooney reveals hope for America's future after its 'great deal' of failures: 'You can't give up'

George Clooney has high hopes for America's future despite his acknowledgment of its glaring failures.

The actor, who was born in Kentucky, discussed the strengths and weaknesses of his native country, despite reportedly having lived in Italy with his wife Amal Clooney and their twins in recent years.

The 59-year-old was chosen as one of People magazine's "People of the Year" and in its celebratory issue, the award-winning actor got political when reflecting on the turbulent year of 2020 given the presidential election, nationwide protests against racial inequality amid George Floyd's May death and the coronavirus pandemic.

Clooney, who noted he was growing up in the 1960s south when deaths like Martin Luther King and Bobby and Jack Kennedy rocked the nation, discussed the importance of being active and vocal in the face of inequality.

“You had to be involved. My mother and father were involved, and we were [taught] it is your civic duty," Clooney told the outlet. "I remember my father saying, ‘Don’t come back and look me in the eye unless you stand up to [bullies and racists].’ I’m glad to have been raised that way.”

Clooney then shared his belief that America has a positive future.

“I’m always optimistic about this country. We fail a great deal, but I’ve been to so many countries that are really failed states, and they look to this country for leadership," he said.

Clooney went on to say America has "come up short a lot" in the past. He said inequality about race is the country's "great original sin." Earlier this year, the icon penned an essay about systemic racism in America, calling it the nation's other "pandemic."

"Clearly the one we’ve been the worst at—but we are in the constant process of trying to find a more perfect union... You can’t give up,” he said. “I believe in the American spirit.”

The father of two also shared on how fatherhood is even more of a reason he will not stop using his voice in the face of adversity.

"I’m in the same situation as most fathers of 3-year-olds: I don’t want my children when they’re 15 years old to turn around and say, “There was a time when they were putting kids in cages?... And what did you do about that?” he told the magazine. “And if the answer is ‘nothing,’ then I would be ashamed.”

Earlier this year, the actor and director spoke out in support of justice for Breonna Taylor and her family. Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation.

When Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned the state's citizens not to listen to outside influence by celebrities commenting on the grand jury's decision not to bring homicide charges against the three Louisville police officers involved in Taylor's death, Clooney clapped back.

In a statement to Deadline, he said: "The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision."

Just this year, Clooney also started funding various organizations in the wake of Floyd's death and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to People, the actor has donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $1 million for coronavirus responses in Los Angeles, Italy and London. He has also helped fund aid to Lebanese charities after the deadly Beirut explosion.