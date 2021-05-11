Alex Rodriguez seemingly shades Ben Affleck as actor reunites with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is seemingly throwing shade at his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her recent reunion with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

The former big-league slugger, 45, poked the "Argo" actor, 48, in the ribs when Rodriguez was asked about Lopez, 51, and Affleck’s Montana getaway over the weekend, in which the "Bennifer" pair kicked their feet up at the Big Sky Resort and were spotted riding around in an SUV together before hopping a plane back to Los Angeles on Sunday.

When asked how he felt about Lopez moving on with Affleck -- a passionate Boston Red Sox fan -- Rodriguez simply replied, "Go Yankees," according to Page Six. The slight is in the fact that Rodriguez played for the Bronx Bombers from 2004 through 2016 – save for a year where he was banned from baseball due to a suspension.

The ball clubs share a storied rivalry that has spanned more than 100 years.

The retired MLB star is reportedly "shocked" by the development between Bennifer, as he believed he and Lopez could reconcile and had made real moves alluding to such when he and Lopez met up for an intimate dinner after she returned from the Dominican Republic where she was filming a movie, aptly titled "Shotgun Wedding."

"He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect," a Lopez source told E! News. "He has been reaching out to JLo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

The insider continued that Rodriguez is "upset" by the news of her reunion with Affleck, to whom she was engaged to 17 years ago. The singer-actress is also "done" with Rodriguez, according to the source.

"She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod," the insider further claimed.

The exes had reportedly begun communicating regularly via email in early February when the "Hustlers" actress jetted down to the Caribbean to begin filming, TMZ reported Tuesday citing sources with knowledge of the pair’s exchanges.

The outlet said the notes Affleck sent Lopez said that he loved and missed the "Let's Get Loud" performer.

After seeing pictures of Lopez in her costume wedding gown, Affleck reportedly, wrote the "Maid in Manhattan" actress to inform her of how beautiful he thought she looked and how much he longed to be vacationing with Lopez but couldn’t because he too was away in Boston filming "The Tender Bar" with George Clooney – and Lopez was still engaged to Rodriguez.

Lopez also inspired Affleck in his writing, reports suggested, and he allegedly referenced her love for his writing and had even jotted a line about his ability to "own her heart" with his verbiage and wordplay, the insider relayed to TMZ.

Furthermore, the outlet maintained that Affleck and Lopez continued their pen-pal relationship for the entirety of her film shoot schedule that wrapped production in late April.

The emails likely led to the clandestine rendezvous the two would quickly engage in during the weeks after Lopez returned to Los Angeles from the Caribbean.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.