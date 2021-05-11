Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion following split: report

Jennifer Lopez's recent outings with Ben Affleck have reportedly taken her most recent ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, by surprise.

Not too long after Lopez, 51, and the former MLB pro, 45, split and called off their engagement, the superstar was spotted hanging out with Affleck in Los Angeles. The exes' alleged multiple reunions haven't been confined to just one state, however, as the two recently made headlines for their travels to Montana, further fueling speculation they're more than just friends.

An insider who is close to Lopez now claims Rodriguez is "shocked" Lopez has "moved on."

"He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him," the source claimed to E!.

The insider continued that Rodriguez is "upset" by the news of her reunion with Affleck, to whom she was engaged to 17 years ago. The singer-actress is also "done" with Rodriguez, according to the source.

"She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod," the insider further claimed.

Lopez and Affleck, known to fans back in their heyday as "Bennifer," stunned fans when the Daily Mail published photos of the pair driving together in an SUV in Montana.

Reports claimed the former duo were in Montana to attend a party, while TMZ revealed the two stayed at the Big Sky Resort and had flown out of Bozeman, Montana to the Signature terminal at LAX on Sunday.

From there, the gossip site said the two hopped in another SUV and drove to Lopez’s Bel-Air mansion – the same residence where Affleck had been chauffeured to on a few occasions in recent weeks.

"Ben and Jen spent several days together in Montana," a source told Us Weekly on Monday. "It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben."

The source added that "they looked very happy together" on the trip.

The singer-actress and the actor-director were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and at the time were famously dubbed "Bennifer" by the media. It appears the moniker may make its long-awaited return as it’s been some 17 years since the exes’ initial split.

Recently, Affleck praised his ex in InStyle magazine's May issue. "I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he described.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.