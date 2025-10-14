Alec Baldwin’s head-on crash with tree caps year of scandal and controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin was uninjured Monday after crashing his vehicle into a tree in an attempt to avoid a truck while driving in the Hamptons.

Baldwin, 67, was traveling with his brother Stephen when the incident occurred shortly after noon on State Route 27 in New York.

Monday's collision is the latest incident for the Emmy Award-winning actor, who was not only entangled last year in a manslaughter trial for the 2021 on-set death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but also threatened to snap a comedian's neck near his Manhattan home.

ALEC BALDWIN AND BROTHER STEPHEN BALDWIN'S HAMPTONS CRASH: WHAT POLICE ARE SAYING NOW

The incident on Oct. 13 occurred at approximately 12:01 p.m. on Pantigo Road near Cross Highway, according to the East Hampton Town Police Department.

A white 2023 Range Rover, operated by Alec, with passenger Stephen, was found to have struck a tree on the Eastbound shoulder of the roadway while avoiding the turning action of a 2020 Mack commercial truck, registered to National Waste Services out of Bay Shore, NY, a spokesperson for EHTPD told Fox News Digital.

There were no injuries reported or summons issued and the contributing factors to the accident were found to be a reaction to an uninvolved vehicle and the slippery and wet roadway conditions.

HILARIA BALDWIN CALLS 'DWTS' DEBUT ‘SUCH A DREAM’ AS FANS POINT OUT ALEC’S REACTION TO STEAMY DANCE

Dashcam footage obtained by Newsmax appeared to show Baldwin's SUV careening into a tree after it passed by the garbage truck. The truck company claimed to TMZ that its driver was not at fault.

Alec took to Instagram to recap the crash and share that he's "fine" following the "car accident" earlier in the day. The "30 Rock" star alleged that a garbage truck the "size of a whale" cut him off while he was driving his wife, Hilaria Baldwin's, car.

"To avoid hitting him, I hit a big fat tree and crushed my wife's car," he explained. "I crushed my wife's car – I feel bad about that."

Stephen's rep shared a statement with Fox News Digital: "Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well."

Hilaria addressed concerns after Alec's car accident, and reassured fans that her husband and his brother were both "OK."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"No one was hurt and that’s the most important thing," Hilaria said. "So I love you and thank you, thank you, thank you for caring." She also added a caption on social media: "Thank you for checking in. Alec is ok. Be safe to all of you."

Baldwin recently played supportive husband to Hilaria, who competed on season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars." Prior to her elimination from the reality competition show last week, Hilaria, 41, thanked her family for cheering her on.

Her "incredible experience" was cut short, though, and she was voted off following her quickstep to a song from "Star Wars: A New Hope" for the show's Disney night.

Hilaria opened up about the "painful" moments during her journey, while calling out the "misinformation."

"One of the most heartwarming and painful things that I've experienced on this show has been people coming up to me and saying that their friends ask me what it's like when they actually meet me, and they say 'She's so nice,'" she said. "And they're telling them that they're defending me and I think, how sad that there's so much misinformation and I hope that with the rest of the days that I have I can help other people who feel misunderstood too."

She later credited "strategic bullying" for her exit from the dancing challenge during an Instagram Live session with followers.

"As I feel the darkness that undoubtedly brings to me, I always want to remember that my life belongs to the whole community and I want to leave a lasting mark of courage to speak up against what is simply wrong," Hilaria said.

Earlier this year, it was Hilaria who supported her husband after he threatened to physically harm a comedian outside their home in the Big Apple.

Jason Scoop exclusively told Fox News Digital that he had no idea his life was in danger before he attempted to speak to the "Beetlejuice" star. Baldwin appeared to be unloading luggage from a vehicle in New York City when Scoop, who was impersonating President Trump, noticed the "SNL" star.

After a vocal back-and-forth between the pair on the street, Baldwin physically threatened to snap the comedian's "neck in half."

"Now, now, now, let me ask you a question. Now you realize, by the way, no, no, look at me. I want you to look at me. What, you got a camera on me?" Baldwin asked Scoop, referring to a green light beaming from his finger.

WATCH: Comedian recalls Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria running to actor's defense after curbside incident

"Do you realize my kids live in this building? I want you to know something. If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f-----g neck in half and break your f-----g neck right now. You know that, don't you?"

Baldwin added, "I'll take that camera, and I'll shove it up your a--."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Scoop said he walked away from the incident and put his camera down, but that's when things took a different turn. As Scoop was reviewing footage seconds after the encounter, he heard a woman "screaming" behind him.

"I turn around and … I immediately recognized – I'm like, 'That's the cucumber chick. That's the chick who pretended on the 'Today' show, chopping cucumbers. ‘How do you say cucumber?’ And I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, that's his wife.'"

Scoop couldn't remember exactly what Hilaria was saying as she came toward him, but remembered her "screaming" at him.

Hilaria stood by Alec's side throughout the "Rust" investigation and was even seen wielding her iPhone as Baldwin spoke to reporters for the first time after the cinematographer's death.

Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza .

In July 2024, Hilaria wept alongside her husband when a Santa Fe judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec after ruling that the prosecution concealed evidence from his legal team.