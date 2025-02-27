Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, stormed after comedian after star threatened to snap his neck: 'Down for him'

Alec Baldwin's No. 1 protector, wife Hilaria Baldwin, came to his defense Sunday after the Emmy Award-winning actor threatened to physically harm a comedian.

Jason Scoop exclusively told Fox News Digital that he had no idea his life was in danger before he attempted to speak to the "Beetlejuice" star outside the actor's home in Manhattan.

"Truthfully, if I'm being, like, bullet to my gun to my head … No, I didn't think he would threaten to murder me by snapping my neck in half," Scoop said. "That was my favorite part. The ‘in half.’ Oh, snap your neck in half."

Baldwin, 66, appeared to be unloading luggage from a vehicle in New York City when Scoop, who was impersonating Donald Trump, noticed the "SNL" star. After a vocal back-and-forth between the pair on the street, Baldwin physically threatened to snap the comedian's "neck in half."

"Now, now, now, let me ask you a question. Now you realize, by the way, no, no, look at me. I want you to look at me. What, you got a camera on me?" the "30 Rock" star asked Scoop, referring to a green light beaming from his finger.

"Do you realize my kids live in this building? I want you to know something. If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f-----g neck in half and break your f-----g neck right now. You know that, don't you?"

Baldwin added, "I'll take that camera, and I'll shove it up your a--."

Scoop said he walked away from the incident and put his camera down, but that's when things took a different turn.

"You know, he was pretty menacing. I didn't know what he was going to do," Scoop said. "So me and my camera guy, we sort of run around the block, and we're like, ‘Oh my God, we got the best video ever.’ We're just having a moment.

"And then I hear a woman screaming behind me, and I turn around and … I immediately recognized – I'm like, 'That's the cucumber chick. That's the chick who pretended on the 'Today' show, chopping cucumbers. ‘How do you say cucumber?’ And I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, that's his wife.'"

Scoop couldn't remember exactly what Hilaria was saying as she came toward him, but remembered her "screaming" at him.

"It was just manic, wild eyes, manic," he said. "And I knew she was going for the phone because it was recorded on my phone. So I just ran off. I just ran off. I'm like, you ain't getting my phone."

Hilaria is known for standing by her man's side. The couple celebrated their 12-year anniversary last year, days before Alec went to trial for involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec…not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards," she wrote on Instagram in June.

"We hang on tight…hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day. How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec."

After Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in 2023, Hilaria wore her support for her husband on her sleeves.

The former yoga instructor routinely stepped out wearing hoodies and sweatshirts emblazoned with messages, including "Empathy" and "Boundaries are hot." On the day the charges were announced, the mother of seven stepped out wearing a brown hoodie with "Human" written in gold lettering.

It was Hilaria who stood by Alec's side throughout the "Rust" investigation and was even seen wielding her iPhone as Baldwin spoke to reporters for the first time after the cinematographer's death.

Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza . Assistant director Dave Halls had told Baldwin that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning it was unloaded or "not hot," after armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had placed the gun on a cart on set.

In July, Hilaria wept alongside her husband when a Santa Fe judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec after ruling that the prosecution concealed evidence from his legal team.

The couple have seven children together: Carmen Gabriela, 11, Rafael Thomas, 9, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 4, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Baldwin for comment.