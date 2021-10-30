Hilaria Baldwin supports husband Alec after he speaks publicly on deadly 'Rust' shooting

Hilaria Baldwin shared her support for husband Alec Baldwin after the actor spoke publicly about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for the first time Saturday.

Hilaria shared a photo of the couple's hands intertwined on her Instagram.

"I love you and I’m here," she captioned the post.

Hilaria told the New York Post that she worries Baldwin will develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death," she told the outlet. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

"You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet."

Earlier Saturday, the couple pulled over and spoke to photographers in Vermont. Baldwin revealed he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day, maintaining he could not comment on the active investigation.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," Baldwin said.

"We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added.

Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Assistant director Dave Halls had told Baldwin that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning it was unloaded or "not hot," after armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had placed the gun on a cart on set.

Prop master Sarah Zachry also handled the gun before the fatal shooting, according to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office.

Baldwin said Saturday he is "extremely interested" in limiting the use of guns on movie sets following the fatal incident.

"But remember, how many bullets have been fired in films and TV shows in the last 75 years? This is America," Baldwin said. "How many bullets have gone off in movies and on TV sets before? How many, billions in the last 75 years? And nearly all of it without incident. So what has to happen now is, we have to realize that when it does go wrong and it's this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place. Rubber guns, plastic guns, no live — no real armaments on set. That's not for me to decide."