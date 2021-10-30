Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Hilaria Baldwin supports husband Alec after he speaks publicly on deadly 'Rust' shooting

Hilaria revealed she worries that Baldwin will develop PTSD from the fatal shooting, according to a new interview

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Alec Baldwin breaks his silence on Halyna Hutchins' death on 'Rust' movie set Video

Alec Baldwin breaks his silence on Halyna Hutchins' death on 'Rust' movie set

Alec Baldwin stops to speak with photographers in his first public comments since deadly tragedy on set.

Hilaria Baldwin shared her support for husband Alec Baldwin after the actor spoke publicly about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for the first time Saturday. 

Hilaria shared a photo of the couple's hands intertwined on her Instagram.

"I love you and I’m here," she captioned the post.

Hilaria told the New York Post that she worries Baldwin will develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Alec Baldwin spoke publicly for the first time regarding the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Saturday.

Alec Baldwin spoke publicly for the first time regarding the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Saturday. (Fox News Digital)

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death," she told the outlet. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

"You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet."

Earlier Saturday, the couple pulled over and spoke to photographers in Vermont. Baldwin revealed he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day, maintaining he could not comment on the active investigation.

ALEC BALDWIN SPEAKS IN PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME AMID ONGOING ‘RUST’ MOVIE SET SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," Baldwin said.

"We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added.

Afterwards, Hilaria shared her support of Baldwin on social media.

Afterwards, Hilaria shared her support of Baldwin on social media. (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Assistant director Dave Halls had told Baldwin that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning it was unloaded or "not hot," after armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had placed the gun on a cart on set.

Prop master Sarah Zachry also handled the gun before the fatal shooting, according to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office.

"I love you and I'm here," Hilaria captioned a social media post.

"I love you and I'm here," Hilaria captioned a social media post. (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin said Saturday he is "extremely interested" in limiting the use of guns on movie sets following the fatal incident.

"But remember, how many bullets have been fired in films and TV shows in the last 75 years? This is America," Baldwin said. "How many bullets have gone off in movies and on TV sets before? How many, billions in the last 75 years? And nearly all of it without incident. So what has to happen now is, we have to realize that when it does go wrong and it's this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place. Rubber guns, plastic guns, no live — no real armaments on set. That's not for me to decide."

Trending