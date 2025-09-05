Ireland Baldwin calls Hilaria 'bat s--- crazy' but credits her with saving dad Alec’s life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ireland Baldwin defended stepmom, Hilaria Baldwin, from critics ahead of her "Dancing with the Stars" debut.

While Ireland admitted Hilaria can be "bat s--- crazy," she credited her stepmom for saving Alec Baldwin's life and jokingly revealed she won't be getting an inheritance from her TV star dad.

"I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised," Ireland wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "This post may come out of left field since I don’t post about her or any family members much. I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance. C’mon, people. I see the comments. I’m not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings."

"These thoughts have been on my mind since I last visited her on the east coast. Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that’s why we’ve maybe bonded in someways? She didn’t always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault. She is eccentric and totally bat s--- crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad’s life."

According to Ireland, Hilaria has helped Alec healthwise but also mentally.

"She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed," she continued. "She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She’s taught him that he doesn’t need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself."

"Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I’ve always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness. I met her as a teenager and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now. I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars and I CANNOT wait to cheer her [a--] on. She deserves this! And it’s not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love."

Hilaria commented on Ireland's post, writing, "I’m crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland."

"These words mean so much," she added. "You mean so much to me."

Hilaria's casting on "Dancing with the Stars" has been questioned by the show's fans.

She previously competed on her college's ballroom dance team, according to The Cut.

The yoga instructor addressed criticism ahead of the show's premiere.

"Everybody these days has their critics, whether they're in the spotlight or not," she told USA Today. "I've learned in my 40s that if you go through life trying to prove things to people, then you're missing the point, and you're missing being present."

"You collect the good and the bad in life along the way," she told the outlet. "We're all looking forward."

