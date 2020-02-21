Alec Baldwin bashes Democratic candidates in fiery tweets: 'Why is the bar so low?'

Alec Baldwin took to Twitter on Thursday to share his frustration at the current crop of Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination in 2020.

Baldwin is rarely shy about using his Twitter account to take public jabs at Donald Trump and Republicans. However, the Thursday after the Democratic debate in Nevada marked a rare occasion in which he went after members of his own party. Without directly naming any names, the 61-year-old actor swiped at almost every presidential candidate still in the running with a pair of fiery tweets.

“1- Why is the bar so low regarding our hopes for the Presidency?” he began.

“One won’t release his NDA’s re sexual harassment. 1 is a campaign finance cheater. 2. are compulsive liars about how they intend to pay for all of their promises. 1 is struggling, after 8 yrs as VP to articulate… his vision,” Baldwin said, seemingly taking aim at Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

He continued: “We have a very simple job to do. To spend $ on those things we have too long neglected. Infrastructure Debt Health care Affordable housing. #MAKEAMERICASOLVENTAGAIN.”

The star’s comments echo sentiments he tweeted hours earlier on Feb. 19, which also included a rebuke of Trump.

“Some Dem candidates have campaign finance issues, sexual harassment issues, credibility issues, cognitive issues, budget balancing issues. You put all those together...you’ve got Trump,” he wrote.

Baldwin’s shots at Biden come as a bit of a surprise after saying earlier this month that the former vice president is his favorite to win the nomination.

"I have admiration for all of them in different areas," Baldwin explained while guest-hosting “The View” in February. "I have a favorite, but the other ones -- I think of them [and] there's another job that they should be doing."

When pressed on who his favorite is, Baldwin confessed he’s a Biden supporter at the moment.

"Well, the person who I think at this moment, and it's an eternity between now and the convention is probably Biden only so far as how he polls across different groups of people," Baldwin said at the time. "I think that Warren, Buttigieg, Yang all have their different strengths."