Alec Baldwin compares Trump to Hitler in Twitter rant bashing Republicans

Alec Baldwin took to Twitter this week to warn his followers that Republicans are elevating Donald Trump’s power to levels reminiscent of Adolf Hitler.

The actor, who often portrays Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” and is vocal about his distaste for the president and his administration, shared his thoughts on the current state of the Republican Party. The tweets come in the wake of Trump’s impeachment acquittal in the Senate and the news that the Department of Justice plans to reduce its original sentencing recommendation for Trump’s longtime associate, Roger Stone, a move that prompted some prosecutors with the agency to resign.

IRELAND BALDWIN REVEALS KOBE BRYANT'S DEATH CHANGED HER PERSPECTIVE ON RELATIONSHIP WITH DAD ALEC BALDWIN

“It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII,” Baldwin wrote Wednesday.

Hours later, he took to the social media site again to warn his followers about how fascism has historically come about.

BETTE MIDLER BASHES DEMOCRATS AS TOO POLITE TO 'FASCIST,' 'DICTATOR' DONALD TRUMP: 'THIS IS A BLOOD SPORT'

“Remember that fascistic thinking takes hold when a standard of living is threatened consistently,” he wrote. “People think that things are changing, and downward for most Americans. And that this will become the new normal. They are wholly directed by $.”

The 61-year-old actor seemed to conclude his history lesson early in the morning on Thursday by comparing Trump to Hitler.

“You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves,” he wrote. “Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin rarely misses an opportunity to criticize Trump and his cohorts. Whether he’s lambasting the president with his now-famous impression on “SNL” or simply using social media, Baldwin makes his political opinions known. Prior to his recent Twitter rant, he went on a similar social media tirade, noting that Trump’s supporters have caused a “moral collapse.”