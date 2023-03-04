Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson involved in Georgia police chase; boyfriend arrested

Thompson's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was charged with a DUI

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was involved in a car chase that ended with her boyfriend arrested earlier this week.

The 17-year-old, best known for starring in TLC's reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," was a passenger in a car driven by her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. 

The three-mile car chase happened in Monroe County, Georgia. Carswell, 21, was charged with a DUI, outstanding warrants and fleeing police, according to People magazine.

Local newspaper The Reporter said the incident began when an officer ran the tag of a Dodge Charger and realized the owner had outstanding warrants. 

‘HONEY BOO BOO’ STAR MAMA JUNE ADMITS ‘EVERY DAY IS A STRUGGLE’ IN SOCIAL MEDIA RETURN: ‘I MISS MY KIDS’

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson attends WE TV's "Bridezillas" season 12 fashion show at The Angel Orensanz Foundation March 13, 2019, in New York City. 

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson attends WE TV's "Bridezillas" season 12 fashion show at The Angel Orensanz Foundation March 13, 2019, in New York City.  (Getty Images)

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop at around 4:30 p.m., but the driver sped north.

The three-mile chase ended when the officer used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to disable the car. 

Another passenger, Julian Malik Divon Williams, was also arrested on outstanding warrants. Thompson was not charged.

'HONEY BOO BOO' STAR MAMA JUNE INDICTED BY GRAND JURY OVER DRUG CHARGES: REPORT

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio March 14, 2019, in New York City.  

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio March 14, 2019, in New York City.   (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star and Carswell have been together for nearly two years. The couple's age gap invited speculation when their relationship was announced in 2021.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's age gap with her boyfriend invited speculation when it was announced in 2021.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's age gap with her boyfriend invited speculation when it was announced in 2021. (Garrett Press/MEGA)

Thompson deleted a picture with Carswell after a flood of critical comments came in about the 16-year-old's relationship with a 20-year-old. It is Thompson's first public relationship.

