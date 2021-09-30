Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Honey Boo Boo deletes photo with boyfriend Dralin Carswell after age gap backlash

The couple dated for 6 months

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
She didn’t need the drama.

Honey Boo Boo, 16, deleted her first Instagram photo with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, after she was flooded with critical comments over their four-year age gap.

"honey boo boo is less than 6 months older than me (15) and she has a 20 year old boyfriend?" tweeted one person. "doesn’t sit right with me."

"16 and 20? Where are her parents?" asked another. "She’ll be knocked up before she graduates."

"Honey boo boo’s new boyfriend is 20?? Girl is 16," noted another. "Jail. Jail jail jail."

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14:  (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio on March 14, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14:  (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio on March 14, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by) ( Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

"No ma’am. Nope nope. 4 years difference later on is no problem," acknowledged another, but a 16 year old and a 20 year old nope."

A rep for the TLC star didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The former "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star, born Alana Thompson, has been dating Carswell for six months. While the internet disapproves of the relationship, Thompson’s family reportedly has accepted Carswell into the fold.

"Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time," an insider previously told The US Sun. "He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them."

Thompson and Carswell confirmed their courtship in March when he changed his Facebook status to "in a relationship." Notably, the couple resides in Georgia, where the age of consent is 16.

This is the former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star’s first public relationship. Thompson first referenced Carswell in her tell-all Teen Vogue profile, noting that he accompanied her to the set of the interview but declined to share his name. 

