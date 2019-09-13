'Honey Boo Boo' star Mama June indicted by grand jury over drug charges: report

Reality star Mama June Shannon has reportedly been indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony drug possession that stem from an arrest earlier this year at an Alabama gas station.

In March, the “Honey Boo-Boo” star was arrested along with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, on suspicion of drug possession following a domestic dispute. Details about what drew police to the gas station were not released at the time. Doak, 43, has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for theft, burglary and criminal damage to property. The couple has been dating for three years.

TMZ reports the grand jury hit Mama June with a felony drug charge after cops said they found crack cocaine and a glass pipe in her possession. In addition, the outlet reports that she was hit with a misdemeanor charge for paraphernalia. Doak is reportedly facing the same charges.

Representatives for the reality star did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

Shannon is best known for starring in the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” reality TV series. At one point she weighed 460 pounds, but lost 300 pounds and slimmed down to a size 4 after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

The reality TV show was canceled after four seasons when it was revealed that Shannon's then-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, served 10 years in prison for molesting her then-8-year-old daughter, Anna--one of Honey Boo Boo's sisters--according to the celebrity gossip site. Shannon and Doak appeared in a spinoff series called “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

Mama June’s alleged drug abuse was the subject of the later days of her reality series, in which the rest of her family staged an intervention and her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, broke down while confronting her mother about her habits.

“Mama, I would love to come home and stay with you — tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” the 13-year-old, whose real name is Alana Thompson, said in a preview for the show.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.