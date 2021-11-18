Adele reveals how 100-pound weight loss improved back pain, problems after C-section

Adele says her weight loss journey has improved her mobility after years of suffering back pain.

Ahead of Friday's release of her highly-anticipated album "30", the award-winning singer touched more on her weight loss journey, which she's stressed was fueled by the desire to focus on her mental health.

Speaking to The Face, Adele revealed working with a trainer during her time spent in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic was "therapy" for her brain. In terms of the benefits she's seeing following her weight loss, she says her body is "more agile" now.

"I can now move more, because of my back. I got my core strong. I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless," she explained.

The "Easy on Me" singer added that she's suffered from back pain for "like, half of my life." Focusing on strengthening her core has made a world's difference, she said.

"It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture. But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more," she shared.

The performer said she's enjoying feeling "strong." Her workout of choice is lifting weights.

"I was lifting weights this morning, and I’ve gone up from what I was doing a couple of weeks ago. When I feel that I have the weight of the world – of my world at least – on my shoulders, I can handle it a bit more because I’ve gone up 10 pounds with my weights. It really was just a metaphor for surviving."

Unfortunately for Adele, her weight loss opened her up to comments about her lifestyle and body positivity. She was the subject of a TV special that aired on Sunday, which featured an interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey. The special also aired the singer's performance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles where she performed some of her beloved and popular hits as well as a handful of songs from her upcoming album, " 30 ."

Adele explained to Winfrey that she doesn't feel responsible for others being hurt by her weight loss.

"It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves - but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry," she said.

When speaking to The Face, Adele revealed that aside from the positive effects of being able to get around more, she isn't any different of a person than she was before.

"I don’t feel… Apart from me feeling agile, I don’t feel any different. No," she said.

