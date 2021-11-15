Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ performance sees couple get engaged, serenaded by singer in 'opportunity from God'

A lucky couple, who got engaged with the help of Adele during the singer’s recent "One Night Only" concert performance, is speaking out for the first time.

Quentin Brunson, 31, dropped down on one knee on Sunday and popped the question to his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, 33. The romantic gesture happened at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park in front of a star-studded audience, where the likes of Kerry Washington, Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy bared witness to the emotional occasion.

"I'm pretty sure we're all best friends now,' Mann told Gayle King during a Monday appearance on "CBS Mornings." "Hopefully they're coming to the wedding!"

It all went down when the bride-to-be was none the wiser as she was escorted blindfolded to the stage. Mann said she had no idea she was even at the Adele concert — which Brunson had scored tickets to after submitting a one-minute video to a website asking for couples who wanted to get engaged in front of Adele.

"I honestly thought that we were going to go on a hayride," Mann explained. "I had been talking about going to the pumpkin patch, so I assumed we were doing something cool like that."

After Mann delivered her proverbial "yes," Adele hit the stage to serenade the newly-engaged pair with a performance of "Make You Feel My Love."

"I felt like this opportunity was from God for sure because it was made for us," Brunson said of the "nerve-wracking" moment. "Once it came across my table and I saw it, I just knew that if I submit to this, they're going to pick us because I don't know, we have so much to offer. And I'm just happy that everything went the way it did."

Brunson quipped that he "started tearing up" but tried to maintain his composure while front-and-center as he coached himself up.

"I can't be out there crying," he explained in the self-pep talk. "So I tried to get out there and get it done. It was a lot. It was very overwhelming for sure."

Despite the seven-year itch to get engaged, Mann admitted that "it was worth the wait" and thanked McCarthy for the tissues she provided.

"I needed them," said Mann. "Still there was make-up all over my face. But yeah, it was pretty awesome."

The sweet moment at Adele’s concert comes several days after the singer opened up about her own love life.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the "Easy on Me" songstress touched on her divorce from Simon Konecki, which she said left her "devastated" and "embarrassed" to her new romance with NBA agent Rich Paul.