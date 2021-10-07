Adele reveals she was 'f—king disappointed' by women's comments about her weight loss: 'That hurt my feelings'

Adele is speaking out for the first time in five years.

The 15-time Grammy winner, 33, recently posed for a high-fashion cover spread and opened up in a big way about the dramatic transformation she undertook starting in the early moments of 2020 on her way to dropping some 100 pounds through sheer exercise and discipline.

However, her weight loss journey wasn’t without its share of critics, and Adele said she’s had enough of trying to please those who may make comments on her weight one way or the other.

"My body’s been objectified my entire career," she said in her Vogue cover story published Thursday for the magazine’s November issue. "It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock."

Adele said she harbored feelings about how many would now perceive her given the public-facing journey she endured in countless hours of circuit-training sessions and weightlifting twice a day.

"I understand why some women especially were hurt," she lamented. "Visually, I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person."

"And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body," she added of the backlash she received for making the decision to adopt a healthier lifestyle. "I was very f--king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."

In her Vogue conversation, Adele said she made the gym her new sanctuary and threw her energy into working out simply because it relieved her crippling anxiety.

"It was a lot of sound baths. It was a lot of meditation. It was a lot of therapy. And a lot of time spent on my own," she explained. The gym was key: "It became my time. I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought if I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

With her newfound confidence, Adele is also getting back in the studio and just days ago announced in a social media post that she’ll be dropping a new song Oct. 15 titled, "Easy on Me."

Along with the post, Adele teased a few seconds of a potential new music video. In the black-and-white film, she pushes a cassette into her car stereo and begins to drive down a deserted highway as papers fly out of the car.

In March 2021, she finalized her divorce from husband Simon Konecki, two years after the pair announced they split. They share an 8-year-son, Angelo, together.

Then in September, she went public with her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, a sports agent.