'90 Day Fiance' gets 'self-quarantined' spinoff inspired by coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has brought movie productions, television sets and highly-anticipated releases to a screeching halt, but one TLC show has been created as a result of it.

TLC has announced the return of a "90 Day Fiance" like viewers have never seen before. According to a press release, the franchise will premiere a new show titled "90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined," which will follow the lives of 40 former cast members who have appeared on various "90 Day Fiance" spinoffs as they self-quarantine inside their homes.

The series will be self-filmed by the contestants and give an inside look into the dating lives of couples and singles from past seasons.

"In this timely season, TLC checks in with couples and individuals from the series launch in 2014 all the way through today, learning how their lives are being affected by COVID-19," a TLC press release explains. "Through a combination of self-shot footage and remote video interviews with producers, viewers will follow along as our current and former couples navigate how to get through this time."

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” said Howard Lee, TLC president and general manager said in the release.

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

Couples featured in the upcoming show who first appeared in "90 Day Fiance" include Alan and Kirlyam, Anna and Mursel, Brett and Daya, Chantel and Pedro, Colt and Debbie, and more.

Individual contestants making a return include "Before the 90 Days" stars Caesar, Cortney, Darcey, Dean and Jesse, among several others.

The series contestants come from all over the world, including Brazil, Thailand, Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, as well as several cities across the United States.

The new series is set to premiere on April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT