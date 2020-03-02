’90 Day Fiancé’ star Alex Brovarnik saves drowning man in Bahamas, his wife Loren reveals

All heroes don’t necessarily wear capes, but they can certainly sport swim trunks.

That’s what “90 Day Fiancé” star Alex Brovarnik was donning when he saved a man from drowning over the weekend in the Bahamas.

Brovarnik's wife, Loren, shared on Sunday the harrowing video of her husband pulling an incapacitated man from the clear blue water at the vacation destination while scolding the man’s “friends” for not springing into action as Alex did.

“SENSITIVE MATERIAL! MAY BE HARD TO WATCH!...READ WHOLE CAPTION...😭🙏🏼,” she wrote before detailing what happened.

“My husband was watching a guy who was beyond intoxicated, who was with his ‘friends’ who just stood there and watched!” she claimed. “The man went into the water and about drowned! As you can see, Alex is dragging out his unconscious body while his ‘friends’ did nothing!”

“We are meant to be in a place in time for a reason! Alex and his friend Sean were meant to be at this beach, at this exact time because if not, who knows what could have happened! My husband saved a mans life today! And I couldn’t be more proud, yet not surprised at the same time!” she praised of Alex.

“Is he breathing?” the man recording the ordeal shouts out.

In an instant, a group of onlookers rush to Alex’s aid and surround him while he appears to revive the unknown gentleman right on the beach.

“Meanwhile you can see this guys ‘friends’ standing there and then walking away!” Loren continued in her caption before further claiming that, “NOT ONE OF THEM went in the ambulance with him either! It goes to show you may think your friends are your friends, but God forbid something bad happens, would then help you or just stand there and watch you fall?! Always trust your instinct!”

“Please share this for awareness and KNOW YOUR LIMITS!”

She also tagged the individual who captured Brovarnik’s heroic act, adding “THANK YOU @apache_6pac for recording this!!”

Loren’s followers immediately began inquiring about man’s condition, however, the reality star said she was unsure if he survived the incident.

“He got taken away in an ambulance … his friends did NOT go with him!!” she said.

“Alex and Sean have no idea who he is! We need to share this, find the guy and make sure he’s ok!”

Meanwhile, many of Loren’s followers also stepped in to criticize her or even sharing the moment to social media and accused her of begging for attention.

“Good deeds that are recorded and shared for attention aren’t good deeds after all,” wrote one critic.

“You don’t need attention, you’re already celebrities. Thnx for sharing awareness,” chimed another commenter, to which Loren responded, “We’re not celebrities baby. But thank you.”

Loren and Alex made their debut on “90 Day Fiancé” during season 3, and made it the distance, even getting engaged on the show. The couple is currently expecting their first child together and also star on TLC’s “Pillow Talk,” where they provide their own commentary on aired “90 Day” episodes.