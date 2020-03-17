'90 Day Fiance' star Fernanda Flores finalizes divorce from Jonathan Rivera: 'This isn't a failure'

A new chapter.

"90 Day Fiance" star Fernanda Flores is beaming after announcing her divorce from Jonathan Rivera has been finalized.

The reality star took to Instagram to announce the news on Monday with a series of photos and a video of her leaving a Chicago, Ill. courthouse.

"Officially single! By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way," Flores captioned the post.

She continued: "I can't thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in this journey. This isn't a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me."

In the photos posted to her public account, Flores is smiling wide while donning a beige pantsuit.

In the video, Flores, 21, is seen leaving court and proceeds to twirl as she yells "Yay!"

Flores and Rivera, 33, appeared on season 6 of the TLC show. The couple first announced their decision to separate last January, People magazine reported.

Last year, Rivera broke his silence on the split by taking to his Instagram story.

"Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues," the Chicago-based realtor said at the time, according to the outlet.

"Fernanda and I will remain friends. I think you give everything in a relationship -- in a marriage -- that you can. I will give everything I can to the next person in my life."

Meanwhile, Flores previously spoke out about the pair's relationship, claiming what viewers see on television "is not reality."