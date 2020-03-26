Coronavirus self-isolation: How to have a dinner party during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Eating together is how many people come together with friends, family, coworkers or sometimes even strangers to share a meal and talk about the day.

But when self-isolation and social distancing become the new normal amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, how do you eat with your loved ones?

Virtual dinner parties

Getting creative is the name of the game when you want to spend time with others, but can’t do so physically because of quarantine.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways around the physical barriers by using video chat services like Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts, FaceTime or other video conferencing apps. Most of these have conference functions, so you can see everyone’s face on the same screen.

To host a flawless virtual dinner party, choose a time all of your friends can log-on and set up the camera at the head of the dinner table, to strike the right ambiance. You might want to go a step further and design a menu or drink list, for an extra special touch.

Make the same meal

Just because you can’t eat in the same room, doesn’t mean you can’t eat the same meal.

Choose a recipe for your group of friends or family members to make at the same time. During the cooking process, you can even video chat, or use a group thread, to keep everyone up-to-date on how it’s going.

If cooking is not your strong suit (try these tips if that's the case), another option is to order delivery from the same restaurant. That way, you can share a meal without sharing a space.

Social-distancing dinner

If you live close enough to your friends or family – like across the street – you can host a social-distance dinner by eating at the edge of your driveway or stoop, while your friends indulge if their own home-cooked meals outside their respective residences.

Neighborhoods around the U.S. have engaged in versions of this, such as staging social-distancing parties for younger kids, where friends will stand outside of their homes and wave and communicate face-to-face, but a safe at least 6 feet apart. Others have been setting up social-distancing block parties, where neighbors set up lawn chairs feet away from each other and talk.

Then again, if you don't feel like bothering with family and friends, and would rather eat alone, that's OK too. Just be sure to follow the best practices for getting takeout during the pandemic.