6 stars who have had breast implants removed after health scares

Stars are pretty candid when it comes to going under the knife, and one of the top procedures seems to be getting breast implants.

However, it appears that the removal of implants has become common as well, especially for some celebrities, who say they have experienced symptoms following their plastic surgeries.

Although the medical community remains split on whether breast implants can cause illness, these stars have decided to forgo their implants.

Here are five celebrities who have had their breast implants removed after health complications:

1) Tiffany "New York" Pollard

The "Flavor of Love" star told doctors on "Botched" that she had her implants removed after they caused "diarrhea every morning like clockwork."

Pollard, 37, also said dizziness and panic attacks came after the implants.

Pollard said she was nervous to lose her figure but ultimately chose to remove the implants.

2) Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks, best known for fronting Fleetwood Mac, had implants for 18 years before removing them.

In 1976, Nicks, now 71, went under the knife to insert implants and eventually would be diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus, which she felt might be related to her silicone implants.

Nicks told People magazine she's "living proof" that implants aren't always safe.

3) Yolanda Hadid

Former model Yolanda Hadid said she had her implants removed after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Hadid revealed on her blog that a full body scan revealed several pieces of free-floating silicone.

While the findings didn't change her diagnosis, according to Hadid, they served as an explanation as to why so many treatments weren't taking.

Hadid, now 55, said she removed her implants promptly and would go on to remove all of her injections and botox as well.

4) Crystal Hefner

Crystal Hefner, 33, had a terrible experience with implants, saying they "poisoned" her.

She took to Facebook to discuss her decision to remove the implants after experiencing a myriad of symptoms such as pain in her back, neck and shoulders, thyroid issues and even cognitive dysfunction.

She said she started to receive comments that her symptoms resembled "breast implant illness," which has yet to be recognized officially as a medical condition in terms of diagnosis, according to Medical News Today.

5) Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage, 51, opened up to People magazine about removing her implants after she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder attacking the thyroid gland.

According to the outlet, Visage was first diagnosed when she was 29 years old and has struggled with managing the symptoms. For her, that reportedly included fogginess, hair loss, fatigue and sudden weight gain, among others.

Per People, the singer had suspected that her implants might have had some connection, but her doctors and surgeons never confirmed that.

Since having them removed, the "Seduction" singer said, "I feel strong and healthy and for the first time... I want to be here for a long time to be with my children, my husband and to see my grandchildren.

"And my breast implants were certainly impeding my chances of that," Visage noted.

6) Leanne Brown

The "Real Housewives of Cheshire" star was not happy with her "toxic bags" as she called them.

"I have definitely made the decision to get rid of my breast implants. I've had so many of the symptoms, headaches and breast pain," she said on "Dispatches." "I have had muscle aches and fatigue. In my opinion they are definitely ticking time bombs."

After having her implants removed, Brown, 43, took to Instagram to share several messages about implants, and to encourage patients to consider the risks before going under the knife.