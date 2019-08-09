'Real Housewives' stars reveal their plastic surgery secrets

The women of "The Real Housewives" franchises aren't afraid of being completely candid with their fans and the Bravo audience.

So much so, they even speak openly of something that is still taboo to discuss in society: plastic surgery.

Most don't admit it, but "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga, and "Real Housewives of New York City" star Sonja Morgan are proud to talk about getting "work done."

"New nose, who this?!" Morgan, 55, told Fox News. "I was fine before but I wanted to have a little work done."

"Being on the 'Housewives' we're all very open and honest with every that we do. 'Housewives' are known for that," said Gorga, 40. "None of us have hidden that we've had noses done or boobs done or people have had injections.

"It's about doing what you want to do to make yourself feel confident," the mother-of-three added.

"Overall for me when we talk about getting work done is just overall thinking, overall wellness, eating healthy, being conscious," explained Williams, 38, who also makes no bones about getting a breast enhancement.

The women dropped a music video last week in partnership with Fiber One Brownies which went through a rebranding makeover. Also featured in the video are fellow "Wives" Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge.

As for the critics out there who have keyboard courage when it comes to commenting on someone else's look, Gorga said: "Being in pop culture the way that we are, we've learned to basically have thick skin. You need to feel good about yourself."

"There's always going to be scrutiny but it really is about self-confidence and owning who you are," she added. "If you want to get work done, good for you. Do what makes you happy."

"It's about being your truest self," Morgan chimed in.

Williams agreed the scrutiny can be rough. "You're under a microscope," she said. "Whenever I'm around any of the girls it's all love because we understand each other's lives."