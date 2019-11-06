Tiffany 'New York' Pollard explains why she removed her breast implants

Tiffany “New York” Pollard has been an open book since her days on VH1 classic “Flavor of Love,” recently sharing that she removed her breast implants because of excessive diarrhea.

The “Brunch with Tiffany” host said told “Botched” doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow that she was experiencing symptoms associated with breast implant illness, or BII that included, “diarrhea every morning like clockwork,” as well as dizziness and panic attacks.

After a friend of the reality star who suffered from the same symptoms had her implants taken out, the sickness disappeared, leading the reality show blueprint to believe her false fun bags to be the culprit.

“There’s a Facebook group of, I think, 40,000 women who have come together complaining of all of these symptoms,” Dr. Dubrow told Pollard in the “Botched” trailer regarding BII. “If enough people have it, it’s a real thing.”

Pollard went on to express her fear of losing her womanly curves, saying she would like to remain “feminine” and “full-busted.”

“Can I see myself as the HBIC and be organic? I believe I can do it,” she says before questioning herself with, “can I do it?”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.