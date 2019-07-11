Heidi Montag admits she got plastic surgery because of Internet trolls

Heidi Montag infamously underwent 10 plastic surgery procedures at once, which she and husband Spencer Pratt publicized tremendously at the time.

"The Hills" star has since admitted she regrets going under the knife for everything from a nose job to breast implants (which she later removed), and now she and Pratt, 35, confess that peer pressure and Internet trolls were a huge factor in her decision to transform her appearance.

“Heidi thought people would stop criticizing her if she got surgery. Everything she did came from people criticizing her in the comments on Us Weekly and People magazine,” Pratt told Cosmopolitan. “She brought printouts of what the trolls and haters said to the doctor and said, ‘Can we do something about this?’"

"Everyone’s insecure," Pratt said. "But it’s different when you’re young and on TV and everyone’s talking about you.”

Montag, 32, also described her experience, which she somewhat regrets.

“I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision and was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet,” she confessed. “I was just really self-involved at the time — like so many young people — but I was also on TV where every perceived flaw is amplified.”

Montag, who, along with husband Pratt, has made a career in various reality TV ventures since her MTV days (including "The Hills" reboot, "The Hills: New Beginnings"), asked readers to carefully consider why they desire so strongly to change themselves.

“Obviously, it’s your body and I’m not against plastic surgery, but everyone always shows you the before and after pics,” she added. “They don’t show you how devastating the recovery is. I don’t regret a lot of my enhancement, but plastic surgery isn’t something that should be glorified.”