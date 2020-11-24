2021 Grammy Awards nominees announced with Beyonce leading with 9 nominations

The nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards have officially been announced.

Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was joined by artists, including past Grammy winners and nominees, from remote locations across the country to announce this year’s nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards in several categories.

Mason kicked off the hourlong event announcing the nominees for non-classical best engineered album and non-classical producer of the year, which include Jack Antonoff, Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus and Andrew Watt. Last year, Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell, who produces her music and co-writes her songs with her, won the honor.

Mason also announced nominees for best remixed recording, classical best engineered album and classical producer of the year.

He was then joined by celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, Mickey Guyton, Lauren Daigle, Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Gayle King and Sharon Osbourne.

Beyoncé leads the Grammy Award nominations with nine nods, including the highly coveted categories of song and record of the year for “Black Parade.”

“Black Parade" was released on Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. The song, which reached the Top 40 on the pop charts, is also nominated for best R&B song and best R&B performance.

A winner of 24 Grammys, Beyoncé becomes the second-most nominated act in the history of the awards show with 79 nominations. She is tied with Paul McCartney, who earned a nomination this year for best boxed or special limited edition package.

Multiple nominations went to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, who each earned six nominations and followed Beyoncé as the second-most nominated acts.

Lipa, who won two Grammys last year, earned bids for album of the year with “Future Nostalgia” as well as song and record of the year for her hit “Don’t Start Now.” Swift, whose last two albums didn’t garner nominations for album of the year, is competing for the top prize with her surprise album “folklore.” If she wins, she would become the first artist to win album of the year three times.

K-pop kings BTS earned their first-ever Grammy nomination after years of having success on the pop charts. They will compete for best pop duo/group performance with their No. 1 hit, “Dynamite.”

Other first-time nominees include the Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Kiwanuka, Jay Electronica and Harry Styles, who became the first One Direction member to earn a Grammy nomination. He’s up for best pop vocal album with his second solo release “Fine Line,” best pop solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar” and best music video for “Adore You.”

Several acts earned posthumous nominations, including John Prine (best American Roots performance, best American Roots song), Nipsey Hussle (best rap performance), Leonard Cohen (best folk album), Pop Smoke (best rap performance) and songwriter LaShawn Daniels (best gospel performance/song).

"Jeopardy!" star Ken Jennings earned a nomination for best spoken word album for his reading of the late Alex Trebek's book “Alex Trebek – The Answer Is...”

Hours prior to the announcement of the 2021 nominees, the Recording Academy announced that "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will be the host of the awards show this year.

Earlier this year, Noah competed for his first Grammy Award. The 36-year-old Emmy winner was nominated for best comedy album with “Son of Patricia," but lost to Dave Chappelle.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

The awards show will be broadcast on CBS on Jan. 31.

Below is a list of all the top 2021 Grammy nominees:

Album of the year:

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women In Music Pt. III,” HAIM

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“folklore,” Taylor Swift

Record of the year:

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the year (songwriter’s award):

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Derek Dixie, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Brittany Coney, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch, Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore

“cardigan,” Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

“Circles,” Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

“I Can’t Breathe,” H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas

“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe

Best new artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika; Noah Cyrus

D Smoke; Doja Cat

Kaytranada; Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop solo performance:

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance:

“UN DIA (ONE DAY),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best pop vocal album:

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best traditional pop vocal album:

“Blue Umbrella,” Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian

“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter,” Harry Connick, Jr.

“American Standard,” James Taylor

“Unfollow the Rules,” Rufus Wainwright

“Judy,” Renée Zellweger

Best dance/electronic album:

“Kick I,” Arca

“Planet’s Mad,” Baauer; “Energy,” Disclosure

“Bubba,” Kaytranada

“Good Faith,” Madeon

Best rock album:

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Best alternative music album:

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jaime,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Best progressive R&B album:

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe x Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“F--- Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

Best R&B album:

“Happy 2 Be Here,” Ant Clemons

“Take Time,” Giveon

“To Feel Loved,” Luke James

“Bigger Love,” John Legend

“All Rise,” Gregory Porter

Best rap album:

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9”

Best country album:

“Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark

“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall,” Little Big Town

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

Best jazz vocal album:

“ONA,” Thana Alexa

“Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

“Modern Ancestors,” Carmen Lundy

“Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper,” Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band

“What’s the Hurry,” Kenny Washington

Best jazz instrumental album:

“On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment,” Ambrose Akinmusire

“Waiting Game,” Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

“Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard,” Gerald Clayton

“Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

“RoundAgain,” Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best gospel album:

“2econd Wind: Ready,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“My Tribute,” Myron Butler; “Choirmaster,” Ricky Dillard

“Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

“Kierra,” Kierra Sheard

Best contemporary Christian music album:

“Run to the Father,” Cody Carnes

“All of My Best Friends,” Hillsong Young & Free

“Holy Water,” We the Kingdom

“Citizen of Heaven,” Tauren Wells

“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West

Best Latin pop or urban album:

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova

Best Latin rock or alternative album:

“Aura,” Bajofondo

“Monstruo,” Cami

“Sobrevolando,” Cultura Profética

“La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez

“Miss Colombia,” Lido Pimienta.

Best reggae album:

“Upside Down 2020,” Buju Banton

“Higher Place,” Skip Marley

“It All Comes Back to Love,” Maxi Priest

“Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals

“One World,” The Wailers

Best spoken word album:

“Acid for the Children: A Memoir,” Flea

“Alex Trebek – The Answer Is...,” Ken Jennings

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow

“Catch and Kill,” Ronan Farrow; “Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White),” Meryl Streep (and full cast).

Best comedy album:

“Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish

“I Love Everything,” Patton Oswalt

“The Pale Tourist,” Jim Gaffigan

“Paper Tiger,” Bill Burr

“23 Hours to Kill,” Jerry Seinfeld

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Frozen 2”

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best score soundtrack for visual media:

“Ad Astra,” Max Richter

“Becoming,” Kamasi Washington

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Producer of the year, non-classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best music video:

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé

“Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“Adore You,” Harry Styles

“Goliath,” Woodkid

Best music film:

“Beastie Boys Story,” Beastie Boys

“Black Is King,” Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Freestyle Love Supreme (including Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

“That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” ZZ Top

