Jennifer Lopez called out by Beyoncé fans after AMAs performance

Jennifer Lopez gave a steamy performance during the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night. However, it apparently didn't sit well with Beyoncé fans, as many are coming at the pop music icon, claiming Lopez copied some of her looks from the star.

Over the weekend, the 51-year-old actress and reality dance show judge took the stage with frequent collaborator Maluma, where the pair performed their hit songs “Pa’ Ti" and "Lonely" – records which appear on the soundtrack for their upcoming movie “Marry Me."

For the performance, Lopez donned a revealing catsuit and styled her short dirty blonde hair in a wet look.

The luscious charade also saw Lopez dancing around a chair as blue, black and red pyrotechnics beamed the stage – which didn’t exactly sit well with members of the “Beyhive” who called her out for allegedly cramping the style Beyoncé displayed during her performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards where she performed “Drunk in Love.”

Meanwhile, a source closely connected to Lopez took exception to the loose Twitter claims calling Lopez a copycat.

“It's definitely not a fair comparison because one, this whole performance was modeled on her 'Lonely' music video that she just released, the music video for,” explained the insider. “'Pa' Ti' and 'Lonely,' which is a two-parter were recently released and if you watch the second half, it's Jennifer’s 'Lonely' performance adapted for stage."

One Twitter user wrote in real-time, "Now why did J Lo steal Beyoncé's whole thing like that lmao." Another individual echoed the sentiment, adding, "Does anyone notice that J.Lo is ripping off Beyonce on her performance at the amas?”

"So I'm not the only one who was like "But wait...." Love J Lo and she totally gave us #Beyonce at the 2014 Grammys," another commenter wrote.

One fan even quipped that "JLo and Maluma killed it at the #AMAs," and affixed images of Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z performing their original number in 2014.

Another viewer fumed, that JLo "copied" Beyoncé's performance, "... and no one can tell me otherwise," the person stated. "She did the hairstyle, the poses, the outfit, the attitude... Hell she even did that pre-recorded live s--t too.”

“I'm sorry but Queen B has to sue," added the social media user.

Lopez has not publicly addressed the social media backlash.