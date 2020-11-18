Jennifer Lopez reveals how she combats 'really bad' moments during coronavirus pandemic: 'Sometimes it hurts'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about battling moments of depression amid the coronavirus pandemic as surges continue to take place around the globe.

Speaking to Spanish-language radio station El Zol 107.9, the 51-year-old mother of two said "everyone" in her household felt the depressing effects of the global health crisis.

"I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad. My kids, too," the actress and singer shared, via Radio.com.

Living during a pandemic is something the Super Bowl LIV halftime show performer said hasn't been "easy."

"During this pandemic, I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen," she said.

Lopez is engaged to former MLB pro Alex Rodriguez. The two were in the midst of planning a summer 2020 wedding with their loved ones and close Hollywood pals until the health crisis foiled their plans. She shares two twins, Max and Emme, 12, with her ex Marc Anthony. Rodriguez shares two daughters -- Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 -- with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez recalled a moment early on in the pandemic when her daughter came into her bedroom crying over the state of the world, and specifically the United States, as protests calling for Black equality were ongoing.

She recalled Emme saying, "Why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is this happening in our life?”

Lopez didn't sugarcoat the issues many are continuing to face.

“[I told her] sometimes things need to change and when things change, sometimes it hurts a bit. But it will always be for the good of everyone,” she said. “Sometimes you have to live those moments and you have to stay strong and grateful in those moments, because we have so much -- we have our health, we're together, we have love.”

Lopez said she turns to fitness during anxiety-ridden moments.

"It's more important on the days that you feel bad that you get up and do something," she shared, adding that at-home workouts and cooking can help "lift yourself up."

The worldwide performer most recently was named the People's Icon at the People's Choice Awards. In her acceptance speech, Lopez said 2020 has been "no joke" and referred to the unprecedented year as the "great leveler," via E! Online. She reiterated that it's people that matter "most" during uncertain times.

"Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it's what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone," the star said.

Back in May, Lopez reminded fans on social media that life is "precious." She and her fiance were photographed in black-and-white photos while reading the New York Times. The newspaper featured an article with the headline "Job losses soar; U.S. virus cases top world.”

“When the headlines look like this, it’s so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them,” she captioned the pair of images.