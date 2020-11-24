Expand / Collapse search
2021 Grammys tap 'The Daily Show' star Trevor Noah to host

This will mark the 36-year-old's first time hosting the awards show

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Now that the 2020 election is over, "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah is going to fill his free time with a gig hosting the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that it had tapped the comedian to host the Jan. 31 show just hours before announcing the list of nominees for the year. This will mark the 36-year-old's first time hosting the biggest night in music.

Earlier this year, Noah competed for his first Grammy Award. The Emmy winner was nominated for best comedy album with “Son of Patricia," but lost to Dave Chappelle.

Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Noah has been tapped to host the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the 2021 show would be revealed. It would mark Noah's first time hosting the Grammys.

Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Noah has been tapped to host the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the 2021 show would be revealed. It would mark Noah's first time hosting the Grammys. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys, which saw a historical sweep from artist Billie Eilish, who became the youngest artist ever to win album of the year for her chart-topping debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The record was previously set by Taylor Swift, who won the coveted golden statue at 20 years old for "Fearless" in 2010. However, what loomed largest over the show was the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died days earlier alongside his daughter in a tragic helicopter crash.

Past hosts include James Corden and LL Cool J.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

