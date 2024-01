Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"1923" star Brandon Sklenar has had an introduction to his co-stars, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, but he is really looking forward to finally working with them on the "Yellowstone" prequel.

On Sunday night, Sklenar told Fox News Digital on the Golden Globes red carpet that while he's spent time with two stars at "cowboy camp," he hasn't had a chance to film scenes with them.

"I will in the last eight episodes that we're about to start," Sklenar noted.

Sklenar attended the tough "cowboy camp," which was designed to help the actors prepare for the series, with Mirren and Ford. Brandon recalled Helen being "grounded" and "inspiring" during the process.

HARRISON FORD RESPONDS WITH NSFW ANSWER WHEN ASKED ABOUT CO-STAR, SAYS HELEN MIRREN IS ‘STILL SEXY’

"Helen was in camp with us. Harrison kind of did his own thing. He brought his own saddle," Sklenar noted. He also shared that Ford flew in on his "own helicopter."

WATCH: '1923' star Brandon Sklenar reveals 'bada--' way Harrison Ford prepared for the 'Yellowstone' spin-off

"The guy's just a bada--," Brandon said.

Sklenar's biggest takeaway from the cowboy experience was demonstrated by Mirren.

"She's just so grounded all the time," he said. "There's no sense of self where it's inflated in any way. Just witnessing that has been really inspiring. It's just the way to do it … staying salty."

"1923" was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Sklenar. He told Fox News Digital that a memorable part of the series was the various filming locations.

"I'll probably never have an experience like that again," said Sklenar, who portrays Spencer Dutton. "We were in Africa, in Kenya, in Malta … shot in Salt Lake, shot in Montana, and even if I do a film on that scale again, you just rarely get to go to those locations."

He continued, "Taylor [Sheridan] being who he is … if he writes that's where you are, then that's where you go, and he sends you there, and he throws you into the wolves."

As far as information on the next "Yellowstone" spin-off series, Sklenar doesn't have the inside scoop.

"They run a pretty tight ship over there," he noted. "It's kind of exciting that way. We don't really know until we know."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Paramount+ revealed in February 2023 that the series will return for a second season. In "1923," Ford plays an ancestor of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner on "Yellowstone." Mirren stars in the series as Ford's wife, Cara Dutton.

The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the Dutton family and explores the early 20th century along with all the hardships of the era, including western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Along with Sklenar, Ford and Mirren, the show stars Isabel May, Julia Schlaepfer and Michelle Randolph.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ford previously told Fox News Digital, " Taylor Sheridan is certainly one of those people that is the most extraordinary talents of our current time, and I'm having a really good time doing this."

As for Mirren, the "Blade Runner" star confessed he thinks Mirren is "still sexy" during an appearance on CBS' "The Late Show" in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford also gushed over Mirren's acting skills in the "Yellowstone" prequel, saying, "It's been remarkable to watch her. There's a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do ... Dame Helen Mirren."