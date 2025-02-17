Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' co-star awkwardly shrugs off 'Team Baldoni, Team Lively' interview question

Brandon Sklenar found himself in quite a predicament.

During an appearance on "CBS Mornings" on Monday, the "1923" actor - who starred alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in their film "It Ends With Us" - was asked what his stance was on the ongoing legal drama between his former co-stars.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for," he told anchor Gayle King. "Just keeping the focus on that. That movie meant so much to me. I have someone very close to me in my life who’s gone through what Lily (Lively's character) is going through on the front lines helping her navigate her through that space … One of the reasons that me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life."

"It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and get convoluted and I just wanna remind people of why that thing exists in the first place," he added.

"Are you team Blake or team Justin?" King boldly asked.

"I’m team ‘It Ends With Us,'" Sklenar, who was visibly uncomfortable with the question, quipped.

After Lively filed a formal complaint of sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress against Baldoni in December, Sklenar took to his Instagram story to urge his followers to educate themselves on the lawsuit that had been filed.

On Dec. 23, he shared a screenshot of the New York Times' archive of legal documents and wrote, "FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS." Sklenar tagged Lively's Instagram account and added a red heart emoji.

Their co-star, Jenny Slate, also shared a statement with " Today" about her "loyal friend" and noted that she admires "her bravery" as Lively entered the messy legal battle with Baldoni.

"As Blake Lively’s castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation," Slate said in a statement to the outlet. "Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her."

Slate continued, "What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."

In "It Ends with Us," Slate portrays Allysa, the sister of Baldoni’s character and the sister-in-law of Lively’s. Skelnar portrays an older version of Atlas Corrigan, a former love interest of Lively's character.

After Lively's lawsuit was filed against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

Baldoni then released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends with Us" that he claims refutes Lively's previous accusations of sexual harassment. However, the actress' legal team claims the footage bolsters Lively's allegations.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

Baldoni and Lively's legal teams were in federal court recently, and a judge ordered that they follow New York's Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Neither party will be permitted to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their clients in the media against publicity not created by either side in the dispute.

Since the legal drama unraveled, Lively and Reynolds made their first public appearance at "Saturday Night Live's" 50th anniversary show over the weekend.

