'I would have wanted you on the subway': Donors send messages of support to Daniel Penny amid criminal charges

Marine veteran Daniel Penny has received thousands of messages of support from people donating to his legal defense as he battles charges for his role in subduing Jordan Neely on a New York City subway.

"Nobody else I'd rather be on the subway with," one donor wrote on the GiveSendGo fundraiser for Penny, which as of Wednesday morning had raised over $2.5 million for the Marine veteran's legal defense.

The comment is one of thousands of support of Penny, who faces charges of second-degree manslaughter for his role subduing Neely, who later died after threatening passengers aboard a subway train in New York City.

According to the police report from the incident earlier this month, Neely was acting in a "hostile and erratic" manner toward passengers on the train while shouting threats that he would hurt people. Neely also made clear that he did "going to jail or getting life in prison" and was "ready to die."

KID ROCK A TOP DONOR TO DANIEL PENNY'S DEFENSE IN NYC SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD DEATH

Video of the incident shows Penny attempting to subdue Neely by placing him in a chokehold. Neely continued to struggle and remained in the chokehold for about 15 minutes, after which he was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital and pronounced dead.

The dramatic incident stirred up fierce debate, split between those who believed Penny acted heroically and others who believed he showed excessive force.

"Thank you sir. May God be with you and your family during your time of need. My prayers are also with you."

After reviewing the case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg opted to file charges against Penny last week, sparking the fundraising effort on the Marine veteran's behalf.

Many donors to the fundraiser were critical of Bragg, who has become a controversial figure for pursuing criminal charges against former President Trump while facing accusation of being soft on crime for violent criminals in New York City.

"Such a travesty," reads one comment. "The same government that is condemning you could have stepped in to take care of the homeless guy, or it could have put security on the trains to keep people safe. It did neither, and instead blames you for its failings."

PROMINENT MARINE VETS DEFEND DANIEL PENNY AMID NYC CHOKEHOLD CONTROVERSY

Others encouraged Penny to run for office himself in the future, including calls for him to pursue Bragg's post.

"After this is over and you are exonerated, run for District Attorney in NYC," one donor wrote.

Many of those leaving donations for Penny hailed the Marine veteran a "hero," while others thanked him for his service in the Marines and for his willingness to defend his fellow passengers.

Others indicated they would have felt safer riding the subway if they or a loved one were with him on the train.

"I would’ve wanted you on the subway if I was there. You are a very brave man," one donor wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My daughter rides those subways. Keep them safe," wrote another.

"I would only hope that if my husband wasn't with me and someone was threatening me, someone would help me as well," added another. "Thank you sir. May God be with you and your family during your time of need. My prayers are also with you."

Penny's legal defense fundraiser was also supported by high-profile figures such as Kid Rock and presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Mr. Penny is a hero. Alvin Bragg is a POS," Kid Rock said in his comment along with a $5,000 donation to the fund.

The fundraiser for Penny has received over 50,000 donations as of Wednesday morning.