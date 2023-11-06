Expand / Collapse search
TERROR

Woman arrested for allegedly crashing car into Indianapolis 'Jewish school' with people inside: police

A woman has been arrested on allegedly crashing her car into what she thought was a Jewish school in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says a woman is in custody after allegedly driving her car into a building she thought was a Jewish school over the weekend.

According to a police report, officers were called to the building around 11:30 p.m. Friday to investigate a possible hate crime. 

Upon arrival, officers say they found Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, who had backed her car into the building while several adults and children were inside. Police labeled Almaghtheh a "terrorist" according to Fox 59.

Officers say Almaghtheh told them she was watching news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war on television, and was offended by the "Hebrew Israelite" symbol on the outside building – so she decided to attack the building.

Ruba Almaghtheh, 34

IMPD say Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, allegedly crashed her car into what she thought was a Jewish school over the weekend. (The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Almaghtheh also told police she crashed into the building on purpose and also talked about "her people back home in Palestine."

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council released a statement on the incident saying they have been working alongside law enforcement on this incident.

Statement from The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council released a statement on the incident involving Ruba Almaghtheh. (Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council)

"Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to report same promptly to the appropriate authorities," the statement reads.

IMPD says they reached out to the local FBI to continue to investigate this incident.

