Israeli comedy show goes viral for ‘racist fluid’ skit mocking antisemitic liberal students in America

An Israeli television show on Sunday released a now-viral clip poking fun at liberal students in the United States who have voiced support for the Hamas terrorist group.

The long-running show "Eretz Nehederet," which translates to "A Wonderful Country," posted the mock YouTube stream with a news update from the fictional "Columbia Unitsemity News" hosted by "students" Keley and Wordle.

The duo began by declaring the group LGBTH, with the H standing for Hamas.

"Yeah, I totally simp Hamas," Wordle said. "It's so trending right now."

After chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," Keley and Wordle moved their attention to the "toxic Zionist propaganda" located on a fence behind them.

The fence had a poster of an Israeli woman who was kidnapped in Gaza. The two hosts cast doubt on the poster's legitimacy, noting that the woman was smiling in the picture and the location in the photo did not look like Gaza. However, Keley and Wordle would later admit they had no idea what Gaza looked like.

"Totally sus," Wordle said.

"Do they think we're stupid?" Keley added before tearing down the poster.

After declaring that "Jews make the world dirty," Wordle stressed that he was not "antisemitic" but instead "racist fluid."

The faux college students then took a break from their activism to host an interview with their BFF (Bestie Freedom Fighter) and Hamas terrorist Abu Fatua.

"I love your headpiece. The whole oppression chique, very drip," Wordle told Fatua during the mock interview.

Fatua would go on to say that he is safe underneath a Gaza hospital where he had the protection of Allah and 2 million civilians.

"Community is so important these days," Keley replied.

Fatua became increasingly aggressive towards the two students as the interview continued, telling them that they were "homosexual dirt" and would throw them off a roof.

"Did you hear? They want to throw me a rooftop party," Wordle said excitedly.

The unaware hosts continued to heap praise on their "BFF" as he said that he would gladly visit America after his group is "finished" with Israel.

"It will be a blast," he added.

As the interview ended, the frustrated terrorist said the group was so stupid he wouldn't even bother killing them so as not to waste bullets.

The comedy skit would garner nearly 700,000 views in less than a day and drew mixed reactions from social media users on the platform X.

"I died from cringe," user Nese Idil said.

"The people who are saying this isn't funny have never been to Columbia or any other 'elite' school in America," Ross Kaminsky wrote.

Another user, Geir Belsvik, said the skit was very funny but also included a lot of "facts."

"Not a single line of the pathetic skit was funny," another user added. "How lame and sad that Israeli society is now scraping bottom just as its government unleashes one of the most barbaric genocides in modern history. Absolutely disgusting."

