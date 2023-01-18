Woman accused of murder after boyfriend found in suitcase plans to argue battered spouse defense: lawyer

The defense attorney representing a central Florida woman accused of second-degree murder after her boyfriend died in a suitcase in 2020 plans to use a battered spouse defense when her case goes to trial later this year.

The information came to light during a pretrial hearing Tuesday. The defense attorney told the judge the case is "not ready for trial," because he still needs to meet with defendant Sarah Boone and find subject-matter experts for her defense, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

Boone told investigators she and her boyfriend, 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr. were drinking wine and playing hide-and-seek on Feb. 25, 2020, when he was zipped inside a suitcase and left for hours at their home in Winter Park.

Boone's attorney, identified as Frank Bankowitz by WKMG-TV, also requested the trial be scheduled in April because he has another case in February.

FLORIDA WOMAN ACCUSED OF MURDER AFTER BOYFRIEND DIES IN SUITCASE FACING JUDGE

An arrest report obtained by WKMG states Torres was found with a small laceration on his lip and bruising around his eye. He also had scratches on his back and other injuries, according to the medical examiner's office. Boone reported denied being in a physical altercation with Torres.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said they found video on Boone's phone of Torres trying to get out of the suitcase and even yelling at Boone telling her he can't breathe while she allegedly laughed at him.

A status conference was set for the end of January, with a pretrial conference for March 28 and a possible trial happening the week of April 10.