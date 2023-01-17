Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida woman accused of murder after boyfriend dies in suitcase facing judge

Woman told deputies she and boyfriend were playing hide-and-seek

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A central Florida woman accused of second-degree murder after her boyfriend died in a suitcase in 2020 is appearing in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday morning.

Sarah Boone, who was 42 during the alleged crime on Feb. 25, 2020, was arrested by Orange County deputies after Jorge Torres Jr., 42, died after being zipped into a suitcase and left inside for hours. The incident reportedly happened at the couple's home in Winter Park.

Investigators previously said Boone told them that she and Torres had been drinking wine and playing hide-and-seek, when she claims she went upstairs and passed out in her bed, according to FOX 35 Orlando. 

She said she woke up hours later to her cellphone ringing multiple times when she then reportedly realized her boyfriend was still possibly inside the suitcase. She said she found Torres unresponsive and not breathing when she unzipped the suitcase and called 911 before deputies arrived to find Torres dead.

FLORIDA SHOOTING AT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY EVENT LEAVES EIGHT PEOPLE WOUNDED

Sarah Boone

Sarah Boone (Orange County Corrections)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said they found video on Boone's phone of Torres trying to get out of the suitcase. 

Tuesday's hearing begins at 9 a.m. ET. 