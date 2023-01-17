Florida woman accused of murder after boyfriend dies in suitcase facing judge

A central Florida woman accused of second-degree murder after her boyfriend died in a suitcase in 2020 is appearing in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday morning.

Sarah Boone, who was 42 during the alleged crime on Feb. 25, 2020, was arrested by Orange County deputies after Jorge Torres Jr., 42, died after being zipped into a suitcase and left inside for hours. The incident reportedly happened at the couple's home in Winter Park.

Investigators previously said Boone told them that she and Torres had been drinking wine and playing hide-and-seek, when she claims she went upstairs and passed out in her bed, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

She said she woke up hours later to her cellphone ringing multiple times when she then reportedly realized her boyfriend was still possibly inside the suitcase. She said she found Torres unresponsive and not breathing when she unzipped the suitcase and called 911 before deputies arrived to find Torres dead.

Authorities said they found video on Boone's phone of Torres trying to get out of the suitcase.

Tuesday's hearing begins at 9 a.m. ET.