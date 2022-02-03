Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Winter storm brings snowy weather, thunderstorms and frigid temperatures across US

Temperatures will sink 20-40 degrees below average for the Plains and Mississippi Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for February 3 Video

National weather forecast for February 3

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A massive winter storm is bringing all sorts of dangerous weather and impacts across the U.S.

WINTER STORM: TEXAS OFFICIALS SAY POWER WILL STAY ON AS RESIDENTS BRACE FOR IMPACT

U.S. winter weather alerts

U.S. winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

An arctic cold front has sent temperatures falling to 20-40 degrees below average for the Plains and Mississippi Valley.  

U.S. falling temperatures

U.S. falling temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain along the front continue to move slowly eastward, while strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the cold front. 

Southeastern severe storm threat

Southeastern severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

A very dangerous ice storm is underway for parts of Arkansas through Kentucky, where over half an inch of ice is likely.  

U.S. ice forecast

U.S. ice forecast (Credit: Fox News)

We’re also seeing the potential of ice accumulation from Texas through the Ohio Valley.  

GROUNDHOG DAY: PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL'S PREDICTIONS OVER THE LAST 5 DECADES

Power outages will be likely in many of these cities. 

U.S. snow forecast

U.S. snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

This system will move across the East Coast on Friday, bringing wintry weather, icy conditions and heavy rainfall.  

Southeastern rain forecast

Southeastern rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Please stay tuned to your local forecast for the latest details and plan ahead for travel delays and or cancellations. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In other weather news, more rain and higher elevation snow is moving into the Northwest and a pair of quick storms will bring light-to-moderate snowfall for parts of the northern Plains, upper Midwest and Great Lakes over the next few days.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money