Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday
Published
Last Update 23 mins ago

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil's predictions over the last 5 decades

Take a look at the last 52 years of Groundhog Day predictions

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For over 130 years, Punxsutawney Phil has predicted the weather every Groundhog Day on Feb. 2. 

If the famous groundhog from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, sees his shadow at daybreak, that’s supposed to mean there will be six more weeks of winter. However, if he doesn’t see his shadow, that means there’s supposed to be an early spring. 

Records of Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions, kept by The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, show that the groundhog sees his shadow a lot more often than not. 

GROUNDHOG DAY HISTORY: HOW THE SUPERSTITIOUS TRADITION MADE IT TO THE US

From 1886 to 2021, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow 105 times and hasn’t seen his shadow 20 times. Another 10 years don’t have any weather predictions recorded, according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club data. 

Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob on Feb. 2, 2020. 

Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob on Feb. 2, 2020.  (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

According to FOX Weather, the groundhog has about a 39% accuracy rate.

HOW ACCURATE IS PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL REALLY?

Read on to see Punxsutawney Phil’s specific predictions over the last 52 years, based on The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club records and social media posts. 

1970s

1970: No shadow (early spring)

1971: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1972: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1973: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1974: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1975: No shadow (early spring)

1976: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1977: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1978: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1979: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1980s

Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

1980: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1981: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1982: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1983: No shadow (early spring)

1984: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1985: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1986: No shadow (early spring)

1987: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1988: No shadow (early spring)

1989: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

1990s

1990: No shadow (early spring)

1991: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1992: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1993: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1994: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1995: No shadow (early spring)

1996: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1997: No shadow (early spring)

1998: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1999: No shadow (early spring)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

2000s

In 2020, Punxsutawney Phil's handlers said that the groundhog forecast an early spring, which means he didn't see his shadow.

In 2020, Punxsutawney Phil's handlers said that the groundhog forecast an early spring, which means he didn't see his shadow. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

2000: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2001: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2002: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2003: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2004: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2005: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2006: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2007: No shadow (early spring)

2008: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2009: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

2010s

2010: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2011: No shadow (early spring)

2012: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2013: No shadow (early spring)

2014: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2015: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2016: No shadow (early spring)

2017: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2018: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2019: No shadow (early spring)

2020s

2020: No shadow (early spring)

2021: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 