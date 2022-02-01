Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil's predictions over the last 5 decades

For over 130 years, Punxsutawney Phil has predicted the weather every Groundhog Day on Feb. 2.

If the famous groundhog from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, sees his shadow at daybreak, that’s supposed to mean there will be six more weeks of winter. However, if he doesn’t see his shadow, that means there’s supposed to be an early spring.

Records of Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions, kept by The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, show that the groundhog sees his shadow a lot more often than not.

GROUNDHOG DAY HISTORY: HOW THE SUPERSTITIOUS TRADITION MADE IT TO THE US

From 1886 to 2021, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow 105 times and hasn’t seen his shadow 20 times. Another 10 years don’t have any weather predictions recorded, according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club data.

According to FOX Weather, the groundhog has about a 39% accuracy rate.

HOW ACCURATE IS PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL REALLY?

Read on to see Punxsutawney Phil’s specific predictions over the last 52 years, based on The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club records and social media posts.

1970s

1970: No shadow (early spring)

1971: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1972: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1973: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1974: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1975: No shadow (early spring)

1976: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1977: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1978: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1979: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1980s

1980: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1981: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1982: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1983: No shadow (early spring)

1984: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1985: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1986: No shadow (early spring)

1987: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1988: No shadow (early spring)

1989: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

1990s

1990: No shadow (early spring)

1991: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1992: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1993: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1994: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1995: No shadow (early spring)

1996: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1997: No shadow (early spring)

1998: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

1999: No shadow (early spring)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

2000s

2000: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2001: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2002: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2003: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2004: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2005: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2006: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2007: No shadow (early spring)

2008: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2009: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

2010s

2010: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2011: No shadow (early spring)

2012: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2013: No shadow (early spring)

2014: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2015: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2016: No shadow (early spring)

2017: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2018: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)

2019: No shadow (early spring)

2020s

2020: No shadow (early spring)

2021: Saw shadow (six more weeks of winter)