Winter storm brings heavy snow to Midwest, icy conditions to Texas

Friday marks the third consecutive day tracking a large winter storm, which is slowly moving across the country.

MISSOURI NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS AID STRANDED DRIVERS DURING WINTER STORM

So far, the system has left hundreds of thousands without power, as ice and snow have blanketed the southern Plains and Midwest.

The highest snowfall totals have been across portions of Illinois and Indiana, while ice has had the largest impacts in portions of Texas.

Winter storm advisories still stretch from Texas to Maine.

The storm will cross the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and shift into New England during the day on Friday and early Saturday morning.

Additional snowfall of 1-3 inches is expected from Ohio and West Virginia, as well as north through upstate New York into interior New England.

Portions of Maine may reach an additional 8 inches of snow.

Freezing rain and ice will be a larger concern for most New England residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Between a tenth and 1/4 of an inch is expected there, which will be enough to make driving conditions dangerous and possibly bring down some branches and power lines.