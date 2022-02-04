Missouri National Guard troops aid stranded drivers during winter storm

Hundreds of Missouri National Guard troops have been traveling along the state's roadways this week to rescue drivers left stranded in their vehicles by recent winter storms, officials said.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson activated about 600 troops Tuesday to partner with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help more than 1,500 stuck drivers after wintry weather descended on the state, FOX 2 of St. Louis reported.

"We’ve done pretty well so far, but we still have a ways to go," MSHP Capt. John Hotz told the outlet.

"You look at the numbers that we’ve seen for this storm so far, they are drastically reduced from what we’ve seen in years past, and I think getting the message out that people need to avoid traveling if possible was the key," he added, according to the report.

Law enforcement officials have received more than 2,600 calls for help, concerning 556 crashes caused by the storm, which started Wednesday and carried into Thursday, FOX 2 reported.

At least one person has died and 35 others have been injured in the storm-caused crashes, officials said.

Hotz explained the National Guard members have been a difference-maker in the recovery effort, as they are often better equipped to travel in some locations.

"We are working with them to help communicate and help get them to the areas that we need assistance," Hotz said, according to the report. "With the sheer number that we’re having, they are also helping out with getting to some locations that with a patrol car or an explorer might not be able to get to."

Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday and activated the troops ahead of the storm to avoid a disastrous situation in Virginia, where hundreds of drivers were stranded on Interstate 95 the first week of January.

"The National Guard troops can come out and help us with stranded motorists and the folks having trouble. The last thing we want is a situation like what happened on the East Coast on Interstate 95," Hotz said.

Some motorists on I-95 were stranded in their vehicles for more than 24 hours.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam did not declare a state of emergency when the storm hit Jan. 4, but did so days later, Jan. 6, when a second storm was expected to hit the same area.

Republican Glenn Youngkin succeeded Northam as governor on Jan. 15 after being elected in November.