Wife charged with attempted murder after allegedly lacing husband's drink with poison: police

A North Carolina woman is reportedly facing an attempted murder charge after police say she drugged her husband’s energy drink in an effort to incapacitate him.

Cheryl Harris Gates, 43, was arrested last week after allegedly lacing her husband’s Celsius energy drink with "prescription medications with the intention of causing a blackout condition or incapacitation," according to The New York Post.

Gates’ husband reportedly told authorities that on July 12 and Aug. 18, he became incapacitated and discovered a foreign, controlled substance in his drink. The couple lived separately at the time of the incident.

Authorities allege Gates performed several ChatGPT searches between July 8 and Sept. 29 to research "incapacitating" and "lethal" drug combinations that could either be consumed or injected, The Post reported.

Investigators reportedly discovered evidence through online records that Gates allegedly purchased materials and attempted to carry out a plan to poison her husband. Upon searching Gates’ home, authorities also found a capsule filling kit, syringes, medical droppers, medications and scales, according to The Post.

She is also reportedly accused of placing a tracking device on her husband’s vehicle and breaking his window.

At the time of her arrest, Gates was working as a pediatric occupational therapist at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, WBTV reported .

The school district did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry regarding her current employment status.

Gates is charged with attempted murder, stalking, damage to property and contaminating food or drink to render one mentally incapacitated or physically helpless, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In a Monday court appearance, Gates was denied bond and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Oct. 30, WBTV reported.

Fox News Digital was unable to locate an attorney representing Gates.