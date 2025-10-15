Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

Wife charged with attempted murder after allegedly lacing husband's drink with poison: police

Cheryl Harris Gates denied bond after authorities reportedly found capsule filling kit and syringes in her home

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A North Carolina woman is reportedly facing an attempted murder charge after police say she drugged her husband’s energy drink in an effort to incapacitate him. 

Cheryl Harris Gates, 43, was arrested last week after allegedly lacing her husband’s Celsius energy drink with "prescription medications with the intention of causing a blackout condition or incapacitation," according to The New York Post. 

Gates’ husband reportedly told authorities that on July 12 and Aug. 18, he became incapacitated and discovered a foreign, controlled substance in his drink. The couple lived separately at the time of the incident. 

CONNECTICUT MOTHER CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY POISONING HUSBAND WITH ANTIFREEZE

North Carolina woman Cheryl Gates' mugshot

Cheryl Gates was arrested and charged with attempted murder and contaminating food or drink  in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on Oct. 10, 2025.  (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities allege Gates performed several ChatGPT searches between July 8 and Sept. 29 to research "incapacitating" and "lethal" drug combinations that could either be consumed or injected, The Post reported. 

Investigators reportedly discovered evidence through online records that Gates allegedly purchased materials and attempted to carry out a plan to poison her husband. Upon searching Gates’ home, authorities also found a capsule filling kit, syringes, medical droppers, medications and scales, according to The Post. 

COLORADO DENTIST DRUGGED WIFE YEARS BEFORE ALLEGED POISONING MURDER, FRIEND TESTIFIES

Pills next to a beverage

Cheryl Gates is accused of using prescription pills to poison her husband’s energy drink, according to police. (iStock)

She is also reportedly accused of placing a tracking device on her husband’s vehicle and breaking his window.

At the time of her arrest, Gates was working as a pediatric occupational therapist at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, WBTV reported

The school district did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry regarding her current employment status. 

TEXAS WOMAN ACCUSED OF PLOTTING EX-HUSBAND'S MURDER WITH FENTANYL-LACED CHOCOLATES UNDER INDICTMENT

North Carolina woman Cheryl Gates' mugshot

Cheryl Gates was arrested and charged with stalking and injury to personal property in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on Oct. 7, 2025.  (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Gates is charged with attempted murder, stalking, damage to property and contaminating food or drink to render one mentally incapacitated or physically helpless, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

In a Monday court appearance, Gates was denied bond and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Oct. 30, WBTV reported. 

Fox News Digital was unable to locate an attorney representing Gates. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
