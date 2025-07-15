Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas

Texas woman accused of plotting ex-husband's murder with fentanyl-laced chocolates under indictment

Texas authorities arrested 63-year-old in sting operation after she sought fentanyl to inject into fake honeymoon present

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
A Texas woman was indicted last week after investigators say she tried to kill her ex-husband with a box of fentanyl-laced chocolates mailed as a phony honeymoon gift.

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, of Coleman, was arrested on May 30 in Parker County following a sting by the Special Crimes Unit (SCU) of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. 

According to Sheriff Russ Authier, Stanley allegedly cooked up a plan to send her ex-husband poisoned chocolates disguised as a congratulatory present from a travel agency celebrating his recent engagement.

Authorities say Stanley was recorded telling an acquaintance she wanted to inject powdered fentanyl into high-end chocolates and mail the box with a fake honeymoon incentive offer. A tipster alerted deputies, sparking the investigation.

Mugshot of Pamela Jean Stanley after arrest in Texas fentanyl-laced chocolate murder plot

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, is seen in a booking photo following her arrest by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Weatherford, Texas, on May 30, 2025. Authorities say she was indicted for allegedly plotting to murder her ex-husband using fentanyl-laced chocolates disguised as a gift. (Parker County Sheriff’s Office)

SCU investigators posed as fentanyl dealers and arranged to meet Stanley in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn Motel in Weatherford. She drove several hours from Coleman, Texas, to complete the deal, authorities said.

Pieces of milk and dark chocolate.

A box of assorted chocolates is shown in this stock image. Texas investigators say Pamela Jean Stanley planned to inject fentanyl into high-end chocolates and mail them to her ex-husband disguised as a honeymoon gift. (CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

After she accepted what she believed was fentanyl, she was immediately taken into custody, according to the arrest affidavit.

A subsequent search of her vehicle uncovered 11.76 grams of methamphetamine, which tested positive in a field test and was submitted to the Parker County evidence vault, authorities said.

Rainbow fentanyl pills

Fentanyl pills are shown in this file photo. Texas investigators say Pamela Jean Stanley believed she was buying fentanyl to use in a plot to poison her ex-husband. (DEA)

Stanley was indicted July 10 on three felony charges: criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Her bond was set at $450,000.

"This investigation moved quickly thanks to our SCU investigators and the information provided by a concerned citizen," Sheriff Authier said.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X