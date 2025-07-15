Texas woman accused of plotting ex-husband's murder with fentanyl-laced chocolates under indictment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas woman was indicted last week after investigators say she tried to kill her ex-husband with a box of fentanyl-laced chocolates mailed as a phony honeymoon gift.

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, of Coleman, was arrested on May 30 in Parker County following a sting by the Special Crimes Unit (SCU) of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.



According to Sheriff Russ Authier, Stanley allegedly cooked up a plan to send her ex-husband poisoned chocolates disguised as a congratulatory present from a travel agency celebrating his recent engagement.

Authorities say Stanley was recorded telling an acquaintance she wanted to inject powdered fentanyl into high-end chocolates and mail the box with a fake honeymoon incentive offer. A tipster alerted deputies, sparking the investigation.



COLORADO DENTIST'S ALLEGED INTERNET SEARCH HISTORY TAKES CENTER STAGE AS MURDER TRIAL BEGINS

SCU investigators posed as fentanyl dealers and arranged to meet Stanley in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn Motel in Weatherford. She drove several hours from Coleman, Texas, to complete the deal, authorities said.



SMALL TOWN DENTIST FACING TRIAL FOR ALLEGEDLY POISONING WIFE'S PROTEIN SHAKE AMID SECRET AFFAIR

After she accepted what she believed was fentanyl, she was immediately taken into custody, according to the arrest affidavit.

A subsequent search of her vehicle uncovered 11.76 grams of methamphetamine, which tested positive in a field test and was submitted to the Parker County evidence vault, authorities said.

Stanley was indicted July 10 on three felony charges: criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Her bond was set at $450,000.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This investigation moved quickly thanks to our SCU investigators and the information provided by a concerned citizen," Sheriff Authier said.