Connecticut mother charged with attempted murder after allegedly poisoning husband with antifreeze

A mother in Connecticut allegedly poisoned her husband with antifreeze while the two were fighting for custody of their child.

Kristen Hogan, a 33-year-old Ridgefield resident, was arrested by the Connecticut State Police on Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and a charge of interfering with an officer, according to documents released by the agency.

Her husband, who's not named in court documents, went to a court hearing regarding their child on Aug. 7, but Hogan wasn't there. Authorities said that while he was in court waiting for Hogan, he got a notification that she was uploading data to the Wi-Fi router at his home. When he returned home, she was not there.

That same day, Hogan's husband drank a "small amount" of wine that was in his fridge, but woke up in the "middle of the night" and became "increasingly ill." At 6 a.m., his mother came to help him, only to find he was "slurring his words, staggering and vomiting," and was taken to the hospital.

After ruling out a stroke, doctors believed he was poisoned by ethylene glycol, the ingredient used in antifreeze, according to court documents.

The husband told detectives that Hogan had access to his home and was "the last person other than himself to be in the residence prior to him drinking the already opened wine."

The wine tested positive for ethylene glycol when it was taken for testing by authorities.

When detectives seized Hogan's phone, they allegedly found searches for several chemical compounds, including monoethylene glycol, according to court documents, which detailed how she also searched how much of the substances "would kill you."

"Hogan was confused about the chemicals and then stated she recognized the word cyanide from the television show ‘Psych,’" authorities wrote in court documents.

While Hogan initially denied poisoning her husband with antifreeze, she eventually admitted to putting ethylene glycol in her husband's wine bottle but "never intended to kill him, but just wanted to make him sick as payback for him being mentally abusive," according to authorities.

Authorities said that Hogan put ethylene glycol in a bottle of tea on a separate occasion, adding she was trying to make her husband sick. Their child was also hospitalized in September and presented similar symptoms as the husband, according to authorities.

"Hogan stated it was only the wine and the iced tea, and nobody else knew she was tampering with [the victim’s] drinks," according to the arrest affidavit.

When her husband was asked why Hogan would poison the wine, he "believed that a motive for him being poisoned is the fact that Hogan would become the full owner of the residence and would gain full-time custody of their child," according to the arrest affidavit.

Hogan is being held on a $1 million bond.