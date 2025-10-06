Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Connecticut mother charged with attempted murder after allegedly poisoning husband with antifreeze

Kristen Hogan allegedly put ethylene glycol in wine and tea to make her husband sick as 'payback'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother in Connecticut allegedly poisoned her husband with antifreeze while the two were fighting for custody of their child.

Kristen Hogan, a 33-year-old Ridgefield resident, was arrested by the Connecticut State Police on Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and a charge of interfering with an officer, according to documents released by the agency.

Her husband, who's not named in court documents, went to a court hearing regarding their child on Aug. 7, but Hogan wasn't there. Authorities said that while he was in court waiting for Hogan, he got a notification that she was uploading data to the Wi-Fi router at his home. When he returned home, she was not there.

That same day, Hogan's husband drank a "small amount" of wine that was in his fridge, but woke up in the "middle of the night" and became "increasingly ill." At 6 a.m., his mother came to help him, only to find he was "slurring his words, staggering and vomiting," and was taken to the hospital.

COLORADO DENTIST'S LOVER REVEALS STAGGERING '4,000 TEXTS IN 18 DAYS' DURING MURDER TRIAL TESTIMONY

Booking picture of Kristen Hogan, 33.

Kristen Hogan, 33, allegedly poisoned her estranged husband with ethylene glycol. (Connecticut State Police)

After ruling out a stroke, doctors believed he was poisoned by ethylene glycol, the ingredient used in antifreeze, according to court documents.

The husband told detectives that Hogan had access to his home and was "the last person other than himself to be in the residence prior to him drinking the already opened wine."

The wine tested positive for ethylene glycol when it was taken for testing by authorities.

SMALL TOWN DENTIST FACING TRIAL FOR ALLEGEDLY POISONING WIFE'S PROTEIN SHAKE AMID SECRET AFFAIR

Wine glass

Kristen Hogan is accused of poisoning her husband's wine, police said. (Getty Images)

When detectives seized Hogan's phone, they allegedly found searches for several chemical compounds, including monoethylene glycol, according to court documents, which detailed how she also searched how much of the substances "would kill you."

"Hogan was confused about the chemicals and then stated she recognized the word cyanide from the television show ‘Psych,’" authorities wrote in court documents.

While Hogan initially denied poisoning her husband with antifreeze, she eventually admitted to putting ethylene glycol in her husband's wine bottle but "never intended to kill him, but just wanted to make him sick as payback for him being mentally abusive," according to authorities.

Authorities said that Hogan put ethylene glycol in a bottle of tea on a separate occasion, adding she was trying to make her husband sick. Their child was also hospitalized in September and presented similar symptoms as the husband, according to authorities.

"Hogan stated it was only the wine and the iced tea, and nobody else knew she was tampering with [the victim’s] drinks," according to the arrest affidavit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Badge of Connecticut state police

Connecticut State Police arrested Kristen Hogan after she allegedly poisoned her husband with antifreeze while the two were in a child custody battle. (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

When her husband was asked why Hogan would poison the wine, he "believed that a motive for him being poisoned is the fact that Hogan would become the full owner of the residence and would gain full-time custody of their child," according to the arrest affidavit.

Hogan is being held on a $1 million bond.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
Close modal

Continue