White House vows accountability after Charlotte Metro murder and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. White House vows accountability after Charlotte Metro murder

2. Supreme Court justice defends Court's independence during Fox News interview

3. Bill Clinton letter in Epstein 'birthday book' among new files released

MAJOR HEADLINES

POWER PLAY – Senate GOP leader moves to lower the filibuster threshold for Trump nominees through nuclear option. Continue reading …

BEHIND BARS – Feds bust 'public enemy number one' in a massive operation netting $11M and 617 arrests. Continue reading …

STRANGE START – Ryan Routh trial opens with bizarre jury questions and witness drama. Continue reading …

MCCARTHY MAGIC – Vikings QB shakes off early struggles with a heroic victory in his first career start. Continue reading …

PAINTED AWARENESS – Bears QB's fingernails send a powerful statement before the season opener vs Vikings. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

COMBAT READY – War secretary lands in Puerto Rico as US ramps up Caribbean cartel fight with naval forces. Continue reading …

'EXISTENTIAL THREAT' – Meet the ‘AI doomsayer’ pushing back against Trump’s plans for American AI dominance. Continue reading …

PARTISAN WARFARE – Democrats flood defense bill with far-left amendments aimed at Trump. Continue reading …

VISA GRAY ZONE – ICE raids Georgia Hyundai battery plant, sparking a firestorm with South Korea. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BIG APPLE BATTLE – NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani defends past tweets. Continue reading …

'CESSPOOL' – CNN's Brian Stelter says 'pro-Trump activists' seized on Charlotte stabbing. Continue reading …

COMIC CONFESSION – Late-night host Kimmel weighs in on whether his anti-Trump jokes defend ‘democracy.’ Continue reading …

‘COMPLETELY FALSE’ – Stern tricks outlets into reporting he quit SiriusXM with Andy Cohen prank. Continue reading …

OPINION

MARK HARRIS – Iryna Zarutska fled Ukraine for safety but Democrats' soft-on-crime policies failed her. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – MORNING GLORY: When Macron's foolishness fades, Israel will still stand proud. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

WOUNDED NINERS – 49ers' George Kittle expected to miss 3-5 weeks with hamstring injury. Continue reading …

NAME GAME – Mark Zuckerberg sues Meta over Facebook suspensions. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on autumn amusements and federal firsts. Take the quiz here …

MEDICAL CLARITY – 'Goonies' star shares life-changing diagnosis that finally made everything make sense. Continue reading …

'I FOUND HISTORY' – Man and his grandson find a possible 19th shipwreck. See video …

WATCH

BRIT HUME – Trump's approach on crime is a ‘political winner.’ See video …

BILL ESSAYLI – Supreme Court lifts limits on LA ICE raids. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST to break down the murder on the Charlotte light rail and if it could have been prevented. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













