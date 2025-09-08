NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani defends past tweets, says Cuomo attacking ‘mythical version’ of him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani pushed back on critics Sunday, arguing they are attacking a "mythical" version of him by resurfacing old tweets.

Since winning the Democratic primary, the New York State assemblyman and self-described democratic socialist has become a national figure. He has faced pushback from both Republicans and Democrats over his past rhetoric and policy proposals, with critics saying he is too extreme.

CBS New York chief political correspondent Marcia Kramer interviewed Mamdani about criticism of his public safety plan, which would deploy mental health workers instead of NYPD officers in cases involving emotionally disturbed individuals. Critics have argued the plan would amount to sending "somebody with a clipboard.

"They say that’s not appropriate, that person could be in danger. What’s your answer to that?" Kramer asked.

"My answer is that many of my opponents, chiefly Andrew Cuomo, would prefer to debate a mythical version of myself rather than the person I actually am," Mamdani said. "They would prefer to focus on tweets from 2020 instead of the platform of 2025. They do that because they know our ideas are popular, and what we are putting forward responds to New Yorkers’ needs in ways that go beyond the failed policies they’ve heard from these old politicians."

"What you’re really saying is that those tweets of 2020 – you’ve evolved from that, you’ve changed from that, you’ve changed your views?" Kramer asked.

Mamdani agreed, saying those past statements are "out of step with the campaign that we’re running" and with how he currently feels.

In 2020, Mamdani called to "defund the police" and labeled the NYPD "racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety." Those remarks resurfaced nationally after a deadly mass shooting in midtown Manhattan that killed four people, including an NYPD officer.

The candidate has also faced criticism for calling to remove a statue of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.