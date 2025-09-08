Bears' Caleb Williams shares powerful message on painted finger nails before season opener vs Vikings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams’ painted fingernails have been a talking point since his college days, and he has often shared a message with them in focus.

That was the case before the Bears’ 2025 NFL season opener on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, as Williams shared a powerful message during his pregame warmups.

Williams’ nails were painted with the suicide prevention logo and colors on his right, throwing hand. His other hand displayed the numbers "988," which is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

September is suicide prevention awareness month, with World Suicide Prevention Day being Sept. 10.

As the first overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Williams’ confident personality and fashion choices were on display as he looked to lift the Bears out of the NFL’s basement and back into playoff contention.

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

While that wasn’t the case in his rookie campaign, his painted fingernails—which once featured his No. 18 and messages like "Da Bears"—were always a fun sight before games.

Williams also used to write motivational phrases on his nails, including a highly controversial message that read "F--- Utah" during his time at USC.

Williams’ 2024 struggles—in which head coach Matt Eberflus was fired midway through the season and the team finished 5-12—led to him abandoning the tradition during his rookie year.

"It was hard to do," Williams revealed in an interview with ESPN. "We were losing, and days were long trying to figure out how to get things back on track. I think also part of it was the rookie year. It got a little tiring at the end."

Williams is back to his usual ways, showing his trademark confidence under new head coach Ben Johnson, who has jolted new life into the Bears’ offense. That includes being unapologetic about his choices—like painting his fingernails—which returned in 2025.

"Part of it’s just me being myself and just [being] unapologetic about it," Williams said. "And you know, I’m not going to apologize about it. I’m gonna be me. It doesn’t bother me what people have to say about me because I know what I am. I know who I am and what I like to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams certainly knows what to do on the football field, too, as he began the 2025 season with an opening-drive touchdown run that had Bears fans at Soldier Field rocking.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.