Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Puerto Rico

Secretary of War Hegseth lands in Puerto Rico as US ramps up Caribbean cartel fight with naval forces

Pete Hegseth addresses nearly 300 soldiers at Muñiz Air Base during military expansion

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
US sends jets to the Caribbean to target drug cartels Video

US sends jets to the Caribbean to target drug cartels

Fox News contributor and former CIA Station Chief Dan Hoffman discusses the Trump administration’s efforts to combat drug cartels, the state of the Russia-Ukraine war and more on ‘Fox News Live.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. ramped up its fight against Caribbean drug cartels Monday as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine touched down in Puerto Rico to bolster military operations.

Puerto Rican Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón and First Gentleman Dr. José Yovín Vargas welcomed the pair, framing the visit as the Trump administration’s show of support for troops training on the island.

"We thank President Trump and his administration for recognizing Puerto Rico’s strategic importance to our national security, and for their commitment to combat drug cartels and the narco-dictator Nicolás Maduro," the governor said. "We fully support America First policies that protect our borders and fight illicit activities in defense of the American people."

The meeting took place at Muñiz Air Base in Carolina, outside San Juan, and drew top brass including Puerto Rico National Guard Adjutant General Carlos José Rivera-Román, Public Safety Secretary Brig. Gen. Arthur Garffer, and other senior military leaders.

RUBIO SAYS TRUMP 'WANTS TO WAGE WAR' ON VENEZUELAN DRUG TRAFFICKERS: 'BLOW THEM UP IF THAT'S WHAT IT TAKES'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to troops in Puerto Rico

Hegseth addresses a formation of U.S. troops at Muñiz Air Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico on Sept. 8, 2025, amid an expanded military buildup in the Caribbean. (Credit: Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón)

Hegseth spoke to nearly 300 soldiers at the base, thanking and describing them as "American warriors." The secretary of war also provided affirmation that those serving in the Armed Forces will be the best equipped and prepared in the world.

The visit comes as the U.S. military expands its naval footprint near Venezuela, part of President Donald Trump’s push to choke off drug flows from Latin America.

Naval and air assets have been dispatched to confront traffickers and secure key maritime routes, with some already used this week against alleged narco-terrorists.

US BOLSTERS MILITARY PRESENCE IN CARIBBEAN NEAR VENEZUELA AMID TRUMP'S EFFORTS TO HALT DRUG TRAFFICKING

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth with troops in Puerto Rico

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth greets service members at Muñiz Air Base in Puerto Rico on Sept. 8, 2025, as the U.S. intensifies operations against regional drug traffickers. (Credit: Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón)

Last Tuesday, Marines hit a vessel in the southern Caribbean Sea that was allegedly ferrying members of the Tren de Aragua gang smuggling narcotics to the U.S.

While the U.S. military has long worked to counter cartel and international gang organizations beginning in the late 1980s, the strike killed 11 alleged members of Tren de Aragua – which the Trump administration designated as a terrorist organization in February – marked a definite shift from previous seize and apprehend operations.

President Donald Trump has made it clear since his first administration that he strongly opposes Maduro’s regime and even announced a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

TRUMP TOUTS US STRIKE AS MADURO SLAMS MILITARY ‘THREAT’ OFF VENEZUELA

Video footage showed the vessel shortly before it was destroyed.

Video footage showed the vessel shortly before it was destroyed. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

Hegseth has also sent major firepower to the region—including the USS Iwo Jima, USS Lake Erie, USS Jason Dunham, USS Gravely, and USS Sampson—to hunt criminal networks and narco-terrorists.

Trump’s decision to deploy U.S. troops off of the South American nation prompted Maduro, last Monday, to decry the move as an attempt to seek regime change and said, "Venezuela is confronting the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years."

Against that backdrop, González-Colón cast Puerto Rico as America’s frontline in the regional crackdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Trump’s leadership in the fight against narcotrafficking places Puerto Rico—our nation’s Caribbean border—at the forefront of our security and interests," González-Colón added. "For the first time, I believe we are confronting the problem at its root, striking directly at the source of the drug flow."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue