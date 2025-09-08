'Goonies' star shares life-changing diagnosis that finally made everything make sense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Goonies" star Martha Plimpton recalls feeling "relief" after receiving a medical diagnosis four years ago.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the 54-year-old actress shared that she was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when she was "about 50" and was relieved to hear the news.

"I’m actually a late diagnosis ADHD, like millions of others. It was actually a huge relief to be diagnosed," she said. "So many little things fell into place and made sense that hadn’t made sense before."

Plimpton walked the red carpet at the premiere of the HBO Max miniseries, "Task," which she stars in alongside Mark Ruffalo, wearing a necklace reading, ADHD. She told Page Six that she is "not ashamed" of her diagnosis and is "glad to be sharing my ADHDness with the world."

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is classified by the National Institute of Mental Health as "a developmental disorder characterized by an ongoing pattern" of challenges, including "difficulty paying attention" or "keeping on task," hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Plimpton shared her thoughts on the sequel to "The Goonies," and whether she would consider returning to the role of Stef. It was announced in February that a sequel to the 1985 classic was in the works, with Steven Spielberg listed as a producer.

"If it happens it's great, that would be wonderful," she said. "And I hope it's a success, and I hope whatever happens, everybody is happy."

The original film also starred Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Josh Brolin as a ragtag group of friends who follow a treasure map in search of the sunken ship and fortune of the pirate One-Eyed Willy, in order to save their home.

Brolin shared his reaction to the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August, telling the outlet, "I hope it does (happen) because the experience was so great." Brolin noted that he is happy the original film continues to resonate with "generation after generation," but he also admitted to having some uneasy feelings about a sequel.

"The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it (is), you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘Oh, we came out with another’ and then the Goonies grew up and then they came out with their walkers and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn’t see very well. What are you going to do? I don’t know."

While Brolin has his reservations, he is confident that "if Spielberg approves it, you know it’s going to be good."

Spielberg and Chris Columbus wrote the script for the original film, with Columbus also returning as a producer on the sequel. According to Brolin, "there’s been five scripts so far through the years" that Spielberg has not approved of.

"I can tell you for sure, Spielberg and Chris Columbus have a recipe, and they’re planning on something. We wish them well. And if they come to us, we’ll consider it at that time," Feldman told "The Today Show" in April.