Late-night host Kimmel weighs in on whether his anti-Trump jokes defend 'democracy'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel addressed whether his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump could be seen as "defending democracy" during an interview at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday.

After receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," Kimmel was asked about the many anti-Trump jokes he has made while hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The comedian said he doesn’t view them as protecting the country but admitted he enjoys taking jabs at the former commander in chief.

"I don’t necessarily feel like I’m defending democracy, but I do feel like I’m giving this guy a little poke. He deserves it, I enjoy it, and I love that people enjoy it too," he told reporters on the red carpet.

Kimmel added that while he enjoys mocking Trump, the idea of doing so to defend democracy is too serious.

"Those are heavy thoughts, and I have a tendency to reject them," he said.

Opposition to Trump and his agenda has been one of Kimmel’s calling cards throughout his presidency. After Trump won the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris, Kimmel broke into tears during the opening monologue of his show.

"Let’s be honest, it was a terrible night last night," the host told viewers, adding that Trump’s new term would be bad for women and immigrants before choking up.

At the awards show, Kimmel was also asked whether he plans to continue hosting his late-night program.

"I don’t—you know—I’m not prepared to answer that question. But it is something I think about a lot. Things have changed over the last few years—what, nine years, I guess?—and each day is a new adventure. I take them as they come."

CBS announced earlier this summer that Stephen Colbert’s "The Late Show" would be canceled next May at the end of its current season.

In response, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he hoped Kimmel’s show would be the next to be canceled.

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalentedd Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump wrote. "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

Kimmel, who returned to his show after a summer break, responded to Trump’s July post during his monologue last week.

"Oh, you delicate, chubby little teacup, did we hurt your feelings? You want us to be canceled because we make jokes about you. I thought you were against cancel culture. I thought that was like their whole thing," he said. "When did you become so woke?"