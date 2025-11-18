White House fires back after left-wing professor said Trump wants to re-segregate schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professors who appeared in a video on the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) YouTube page earlier this month discussed scheming against ICE operations, while one speculated that President Donald Trump plans to re-segregate schools.

Caroline Luce is a professor of social sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who appeared on the Nov. 6 episode titled "ICE AND HIGHER ED: DEFENDING OUR COMMUNITIES."

The Trump administration has demanded $1 billion from the school to settle claims of rampant antisemitism, along with the demand that UCLA establishes a $172 million claims fund for alleged victims of violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

In exchange, the Trump administration would release $584 million in taxpayer-funded federal grants back to the school.

"Conceding to these demands would be sacrificing the sanctity of higher education as we know it in this country," Luce, who twice referred to Trump as the "orange man," said. "But among the demands are information-sharing demands, and that includes in regards to visa holders, which is to say international students who are here on student visas."

"It would demand access to students—undergraduate students—under the guise of trying to stomp out DEI, which we know is just a veiled excuse to re-segregate our universities, and that's been borne out," she said.

Asked how that claim has been "borne out," Luce did not return a request for comment.

"During the Biden years, radical left-wing activists at universities separated and pit students against each other on the basis of race all in the name of DEI. President Trump put a stop to those divisive and un-American DEI programs to recenter the focus of education on merit," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Under President Trump’s bold leadership, promoting academic excellence is the number one objective once again in American education."

The conversation was hosted by New York University (NYU) professor Chenjerai Kumanyika, an AAUP National Council member. Kumanyika referred to Trump's UCLA demands as "extortion."

The panel also featured Aaron Krall, an English lecturer at the University of Illinois Chicago. He is the president of UIC Faculty United, another union on campus.

He said his union is actively working with community organizations on "rapid response" to ICE operations, and giddily informed Luce and Kumanyika that in Chicago, "everybody's got a whistle now."

Anti-ICE activists have taken to blowing whistles when agents are conducting operations, signaling community members and other activists to mob and film the agents as they work, causing havoc.

"But this is a way to make people feel comfortable going out into the streets and pushing back, saying that we disapprove, yelling at the fascists, getting in their faces," Krall said. "It's been amazing."

He told Kumanyika he "didn't want to go into the rapid response training too much," with a coy smile.

"I get it," Kumanyika replied with a chuckle. "Like, there's only so granular we're going to get about the nature of the planning."

Referring to ICE arrests, Krall also claimed that the law enforcement entity had "abducted" people from Chicago.

Krall, Kumanyika, UCLA and the AAUP did not respond to requests for comment.